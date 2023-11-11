PTI leader Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

"I have decided to completely quit politics," says Asad Umar.

Asad Umar says he disagrees with policy of confrontation with state institutionsISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Monday announced to quit politics and resigned from the basic membership of the Imran Khan-led party.Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Umar said: "After more than one decade in public life, I have decided to completely quit politics.""As I had already stated publicly earlier that I disagree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions, and such a policy has led to a serious collision with state institutions, which is not in the interest of the country," he mentioned.The PTI leader further said that he was resigning from the basic membership of the party.Thanking the people who supported him publically, Umar said he particularly wants to show gratitude to the NA-54 team and the voters who elected him twice."I have tried my best to serve the constituency that I was elected from. May Allah's blessings shine upon the Pakistani nation," he added.PTI leader Hammad Azhar said he was saddened by Umar's decision to quit the party and politics."PTI attracted professionals and educated individuals to take part in active politics. Forcing ppl like Asad to quit politics whilst promoting the likes of Sharjeel Memons, Tessoris, Rana Sanas wont do Pakistan any good & will also not work," he wrote on X.Umar joins the list of senior party leaders who quit politics following the May 9 mayhem in which PTI supporters attacked government buildings and military installations.The party members took to the streets after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the £190 million settlement case from the Islamabad High Court premises.Umar was also arrested under the MPO on May 10, a day after violence erupted amid countrywide protests against Khan's arrest.However, he was released from the Adiala Jail on the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order after he was directed to submit an undertaking that he would not become a part of violent protests.On May 24, Umar stepped down as the party's secretary general and also announced to quit the PTI's core committee. He had served in the position for 17 months.It is important to note that he has been named in a number of cases related to violence. He was also named in the cipher case registered under the Official Secrets Act but secured bail from the court.PTI chief Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been indicted in the case and are currently incarcerated in Adiala jail.