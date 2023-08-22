What's new

PTI lawyer handed over to military for trial, LHC told (نیوٹرلز نے پی ٹی آئی کے وکلا کو بھی 9 مئی کے ڈرامے میں گھسیڑ دیا)

Advocate Haider Majeed, a PTI lawyer, has been handed over to the military for trial over his alleged involvement in May 9 vandalism at Lahore’s Jinnah House, the Lahore High Court (LHC) was told on Monday.

The development comes days after Barrister Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of PTI chief Imran Khan, was handed over to the military for trial on the same charges.

On August 19, Muhammad Majeed, Haider’s father, filed a petition in the LHC seeking the recovery of his son, wherein he stated Haider was taken into custody along with Niazi late night on August 13.

According to the PTI, Haider is the convener of the Insaf Students Federation’s Punjab wing.

Today, the LHC took up the plea filed by Haider’s father, during which Lahore police submitted a report, signed on August 17, informing the court that the suspect had been handed over to the military.

PTI lawyer handed over to military for trial, LHC told

Advocate Haider Majeed's father had filed a petition seeking the recovery of his son.
Usually lawyers support their own against Executive/legislative bodies. Will be interesting to see if Pakistan’s lawyers forget their political affiliation for their colleague.
 

