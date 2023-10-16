PTI lawyer doubts caretakers' neutrality after denial of over 100 requests for party processions PTI lawyer doubts caretakers' neutrality after denial of over 100 requests for party processions

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted over 100 applications seeking permission for holding public gatherings and rallies, but none were approved, advocate Shoaib Shaheen said Monday, questioning the neutrality of the caretaker government.During a press conference, the PTI lawyer also questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ability to take notice of the injustices being meted out to the PTI.Shaheen criticised the ECP for not conducting the elections within the mandated 90-day period, implying that this failure emphasised the overall unconstitutional situation.He expressed frustration over the arrests of PTI workers and the filing of cases against them on August 14, a day when they were demonstrating with national flags.In an indirect reference to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shaheen questioned the basis on which the Pakistani ambassador in the United Kingdom had provided protocol to a criminal.The PTI lawyer raised doubts about the upcoming elections, given the oppressive environment. He suggested that the country's issues might not be adequately resolved through such controversial elections.