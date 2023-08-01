What's new

PTI kicks out Usman Buzdar, Khusro Bakhtiar and 20 other leaders from party

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,119
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1690915350090.png

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has terminated the basic membership of 22 leaders, including former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and ex-federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar, who had jumped ship after the May 9 mayhem.

The PTI leaders were notified of the termination of their membership by the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan through a letter issued on July 31.

Almost all the letters were identical but the only edit done in them was that each leader was informed about the day they came on media and distanced themselves from the Imran Khan-led party.

The PTI has asked these leaders to “refrain” from using the party’s name and warned that if the advice is not heeded then they will face legal action.

Here’s the list of leaders kicked out from PTI:

Usman BuzdarKhusro BakhtiarSyed Nadeem Zaman ShahSyed Muhammad Asghar Shah
Sardar Muhammad Khan LaghariSalman Khan GadokaSabeen GulRaja Muhammad Saleem
Bahawal Khan AbbasiMuhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan AlizaiMuhammad Saleem Akhtar LabarMuhammad Farooq Azam Malik
Muhammad Akhtar MalikMuhammad AfzalMohiyuddin SolangiMian Tariq Abdullah
Mian Shafi MuhammadMakhdoom Afqar ul HassanJaved Akhtar AnsariEhtisham ul Haq Laleka
Ehsan ul Haque ChaudharyAkram Kanu
Several politicians jumped the PTI's ship during the mass exodus, with many claiming to leave the party and bidding adieu to politics.

Many of the former PTI members have joined the newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), led by the senior politician Jahangir Tareen, while some are exploring alternative options or distancing themselves from the party following the disruptive events of May 9.

The May 9 violent protest began soon after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan arrest by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

The deposed prime minister, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, was arrested as part of NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.
www.geo.tv

PTI kicks out Usman Buzdar, Khusro Bakhtiar and 20 other leaders from party

Former ruling party's leaders were notified of the termination of membership by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Usman Buzdar or Parvez Elahi: Who will be PTI's candidate for Punjab CM?
2
Replies
28
Views
688
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
9/5 attacks: Usman Tarakai becomes latest PTI leader to leave party
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
BamsiBey
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Al Qadir Trust case: NAB seeks records of vehicles sold, purchased in name of 22 members of ex-PM Imran’s cabinet
Replies
0
Views
265
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Khattak's PTI-P in disarray shortly after formation
Replies
8
Views
120
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Aamer Kiani becomes 2nd PTI leader to part ways with Imran Khan
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
BamsiBey
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom