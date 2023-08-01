Usman Buzdar Khusro Bakhtiar Syed Nadeem Zaman Shah Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari Salman Khan Gadoka Sabeen Gul Raja Muhammad Saleem Bahawal Khan Abbasi Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Labar Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik Muhammad Akhtar Malik Muhammad Afzal Mohiyuddin Solangi Mian Tariq Abdullah Mian Shafi Muhammad Makhdoom Afqar ul Hassan Javed Akhtar Ansari Ehtisham ul Haq Laleka Ehsan ul Haque Chaudhary Akram Kanu

PTI kicks out Usman Buzdar, Khusro Bakhtiar and 20 other leaders from party Former ruling party's leaders were notified of the termination of membership by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has terminated the basic membership of 22 leaders, including former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and ex-federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar, who had jumped ship after the May 9 mayhem.The PTI leaders were notified of the termination of their membership by the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan through a letter issued on July 31.Almost all the letters were identical but the only edit done in them was that each leader was informed about the day they came on media and distanced themselves from the Imran Khan-led party.The PTI has asked these leaders to “refrain” from using the party’s name and warned that if the advice is not heeded then they will face legal action.Here’s the list of leaders kicked out from PTI:Several politicians jumped the PTI's ship during the mass exodus, with many claiming to leave the party and bidding adieu to politics.Many of the former PTI members have joined the newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), led by the senior politician Jahangir Tareen, while some are exploring alternative options or distancing themselves from the party following the disruptive events of May 9.The May 9 violent protest began soon after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan arrest by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.The deposed prime minister, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, was arrested as part of NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.