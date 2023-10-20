What's new

PTI Increased Exports By $8.86 billion

HerbertPervert

Feb 21, 2023
368
0
United States
United States
Pakistan Exports of Goods & Services

2008: $21.06 billion
2009: $20.84 billion
2010: $23.95 billion
2011: $29.83 billion
2012: $27.82 billion
2013: $30.7 billion
2014: $29.92 billion
2015: $28.69 billion
2016: $27.4 billion
2017: $27.89 billion
2018: $30.56 billion
2019: $30.14 billion
2020: $27.94 billion
2021: $31.55 billion
2022: $39.42 billion

data.worldbank.org

World Bank Open Data

Free and open access to global development data
data.worldbank.org data.worldbank.org

Some possible explanations include the TERF loans PTI had given to manufacturers to expand or build new factories to increase production. Musharraf did something similar before he left by 2008, so PPP was able to ride that increase in exports for their period.

It's important to note PTI took over 2018, witnessed COVID, and did not complete their five year term.

One thing is clear though. PMLN and exports should not be mentioned in the same breath.

@ziaulislam @epebble @PakFactor
@Jango
 
On the back of
Pakistan’s budget deficit has skyrocketed to Rs5.3 trillion (7.9 percent of the GDP) during previous fiscal year mainly due to the massive subsidy announced by the previous government of PTI on oil products and electricity.
https://www.nation.com.pk/20-Aug-20...kets-to-rs5-3-trillion-in-fiscal-year-2021-22
Pakistan's current account deficit rises to 4-year high of $17.4 bn in FY22
https://www.business-standard.com/a...r-high-of-17-4-bn-in-fy22-122072801029_1.html
The Country's trade deficit during FY2021-22 estimated at $48.355 billion.
pakobserver.net

Whopping $48.38bn trade deficit recorded during FY22 - Pakistan Observer

According to the updated data of the PBS, the trade deficit clocked in at whopping $48.38 billion compared to last year's $31 billion.
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net

Whopping $48.38bn trade deficit recorded during FY22​


Growth while running huge deficits is a sure-fire recipe for disaster. You may get 1-2 years of growth, but down the line, it comes back to bite you on the behind
@hydrabadi_arab

Solid, clean 4-5% growth is better than deficit laden 6-7% growth
 
I agree often times policy of a previous administration takes 2-3 years to reflect properly. In no way past N and PPP can take credit.
 

