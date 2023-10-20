PTI Increased Exports By $8.86 billion

HerbertPervert
Pakistan Exports of Goods & Services
2008: $21.06 billion
2009: $20.84 billion
2010: $23.95 billion
2011: $29.83 billion
2012: $27.82 billion
2013: $30.7 billion
2014: $29.92 billion
2015: $28.69 billion
2016: $27.4 billion
2017: $27.89 billion
2018: $30.56 billion
2019: $30.14 billion
2020: $27.94 billion
2021: $31.55 billion
2022: $39.42 billion
Some possible explanations include the TERF loans PTI had given to manufacturers to expand or build new factories to increase production. Musharraf did something similar before he left by 2008, so PPP was able to ride that increase in exports for their period.
It's important to note PTI took over 2018, witnessed COVID, and did not complete their five year term.
One thing is clear though. PMLN and exports should not be mentioned in the same breath.
@ziaulislam @epebble @PakFactor
@Jango
Last edited: