PTI | Imran Khan's Political Desk.

Hello Everybody,

Post and share everything related to PTI, Imran Khan's political carrier, campaigns and events coming ahead.

Website: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Facebook: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf [Offical page] | Facebook
Twitter: PTI - Twitter
YouTube: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - YouTube

"All our national life stooges of the past and present colonial masters have led us. Their contribution has been merely to mortgage our children's future and short change our dignity by making compromises under the guise of the much-abused supreme national interest."

Our Ideology

As a nation we cannot progress as long as our economy depends on handouts from international lenders and donors. The policies of international lenders have strangulated the capacity of the ordinary citizen to live a life of dignity. We must strive for self-reliance. The goal of self-reliance does not in any way imply that we isolate ourselves from the global economy. It only shows our conviction that by restoring the trust of the people in public institutions we can harness their potential and mobilize them for a better tomorrow.

We offer a new and credible leadership that is committed to restoring Pakistan's political and economic sovereignty by building a new bond of trust between the government and the people. Only through the active participation of the people can we collectively mobilize our human and material resources to forge ahead on the road to a confident and self-reliant nation.

We are committed to political stability through credible democracy, transparency in government and accountability of leadership. We believe in federalism and functional autonomy to the provinces.

We strive a moderate society that banishes hatred and religious bigotry. We are focused on addressing the root causes of religious extremism, which are injustice, poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy while Islam and the Two-Nation Theory remain the bedrock of Pakistan's foundations, religious dogma must not be used to whip up passions to create fear in society. On the contrary, a truly Islamic society advocates tolerance, moderation and freedom to practice the religion of one's choice without fear. Sectarianism is a curse that must be eliminated from society.

Our family values bind society. We must preserve and strengthen them, as they are our strengths for the future. Despite the grinding poverty and injustice, it is the structure of the family that keeps the social fabric intact. Mere passing laws do not change ground realities that force parents to send their children to work. We cannot ignore the present dismal of the children in terms of their right to healthcare, nutrition, and education. Our mothers need to be healthy and educated to properly nurture our young.

An Islamic Society must care for its senior citizens who are most vulnerable. They need special attention and care as not only are they vulnerable, but also most valuable and yet most neglected part of society.

Pakistan is a great experiment in nurturing and sustaining political unity among diverse people based on common ideology. Despite the common strands of national unity, we have rich and diverse cultures, including those of the religious minorities. Cultural and ethnic diversity doesn't bring discord but makes our society rich and tolerant. We must nurture and allow every opportunity for this diversity of culture and traditions to flourish.

Our Mission

To establish a just society based on humane values while continuously upholding the self-esteem of the nation. The PTI will restore the sovereign and inalienable right of the people to choose political and economic options in accordance with our social, cultural, and religious values. We are broad-based movement for change whose mission is to create a free society based on justice. We know that national renewal is only possible if people are truly free.

Our leadership approaches the people with sincerity and a sense of history and we pledge to commitment to:

Freedom from Political, Economic and Mental Slavery - A self reliant modern Islamic Republic
Freedom from Injustice - Inexpensive and quick dispensation of justice
Freedom from Poverty - 50 percent increase in per capita income in 5 years
Freedom from Unemployment - Two million new jobs every year
Freedom from Homelessness - 2.0 lac new housing units every year and complete ownership right to millions living in Katchi Abadis
Freedom from Illiteracy - Full literacy in 5 years
Freedom to Generate Wealth
Freedom from Fear - Complete Freedom of thought and expression
Freedom for Women - Free education up to Matric for girls from poor households.
Equal right for minorities - no religious discrimination

Hope a better Pakistan - JOIN US:

graphican said:
How's that gona happen???

I don't think all the objectives are indeed achievable in 5 years time and PTI must refrain from bragging and over-stating facts.
its not about achieving it, you have 7 million kids out there who dont go to school, if they are enrolled and start going school the task is initiated, we are already short of the enrolling all the children by 2015. in fact the way we are going we could achieve these goals by 2050.

so all in all PTI agenda is to get them to schools...

P.S. they should be careful in using absolute words, but this is what our Nation understands...
 
Now a days lots of gossip and polls are circulating on Internet, especially on Facebook that Imran Khan would be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. I, myself, am a fan of Mr. Imran Khan for his philanthropist works, leadership in cricket, social works. As far as his politics is concerned I am his fan because of the dirty politics and corruption of previous and current leaders.
But personally I feel that it is near to impossible for Imran Khan to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. Pakistan&#8217;s politics is so cruel that it can let at least fifteen people die because of a statement against a leader of a party and even then life goes on. It is survival of the fittest - fittest in the field of dirty politics, floor crossings, horse trading, blood sheds, murders, strikes and street power, seasoned politicians. Fortunately or unfortunately, Mr. Imran Khan lacks in all the pre-requisites of Pakistani politics.
I really don&#8217;t think IK will be the next PM and if it happens, I am really scared about Pakistan&#8217;s future as economy, foreign policy, control over intelligence agencies and street power needs experience which IK doesn&#8217;t have under his belt. From where he will bring the cabinet? Will he again start &#8216;jor tor ki siasat&#8217;? Then where is politics on principles?
 
The Faisalabad Jalsa on July 24 would be milestone in the Hakumat Hatao
Mulk Bachao Tehreek: Imran Khan



Islamabad: July, 19:

The Faisalabad Jalsa would prove to be a milestone in the PTI&#8217;s Hakumat Hatao Mulk Bachao Tehreek.

Addressing the PTI Punjab Officer bearers on telephone from London, the PTI Chairman said the time has come to mobilize all segments of society including doctors, lawyers, students, teachers, women groups and labor unions to unite on a one point agenda of removal of the cancerous government.

The meeting was called under the Chairmanship of Ahsan Rashid, PTI Punjab President to finalize arrangements for the Faisalabad Jalsa to held on July 24, 2011.

The PTI Chief said that the 100 day agenda prepared by PTI experts is the way forward and by presenting such a detailed plan, the PTI would re-align public debate to focus on the issues confronting society. He said no other party could implement such a radical plan as the PTI 100 day plan would destroy vested interests and their strangehold over our economy and governance structures.

The PTI Chief urged the Punjab Officer bearers to work relentlessly to make the series of weekend protests in Islamabad a historic success. He said Ramadan is a month of blessings and during this month abstaining from all kinds of vices is ordained . Hence it is important to mobilize the people against the prevalent ills afflicting society such as corruption, malgovernance, nepotism, and despotic rulers.

The PTI Chief said the protests would eventually lead to the removal of the present government for power and holding of free and fair elections under a genuinely neutral care taker set up.


Central Media Cell
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
0333 539 1610
 
Conqueror said:
Stand for Islam and Ummah you will get support or otherwise you will fail too :)
 
The only chance IK has if he is able to convince the urban middle class aka the silent majority to get out on the election day and vote for him especially youth.

Unfortunately IK presently is not trying to do this instead wasting his time on darhnays and other useless stuff.
 
^^ Imran Khan cried in this program, when the lady walked towards him to touch his feet. (the program was cut from there.., the youtube video is not clear so might not notice tears in his eyes)
 
Politics of tricks and hypocrisy is dying in Pakistan. Only those will survive in future who are clear about their vision and goals and sincere in their actions. There is a clear divide in society. Either you are on side of Taliban like Imran Khan, or you are against them. Either you are for rule of law or for rule of authority. Either you are for strong political institutions with elected offices or one man show. Either you develop a democratic model of governance or you copy a &#8216;glittering&#8217; failure of someone else. Unfortunately, the down side of short selling is that such profits are not sustainable. While the well organized institutions sustain their profits, the short sellers loose as quick as they earn. Let us see how long Mr. Khan sustains his dividend in absence of a program and a political organization. To sustain such dividends Imran Khan will have to come up with a clear manifesto and program according to wishes of masses and a strong party organization. But it won&#8217;t be a surprise if his one man show worked.
 
naveed qaiser said:
Politics of tricks and hypocrisy is dying in Pakistan. Only those will survive in future who are clear about their vision and goals and sincere in their actions. There is a clear divide in society. Either you are on side of Taliban like Imran Khan, or you are against them. Either you are for rule of law or for rule of authority. Either you are for strong political institutions with elected offices or one man show. Either you develop a democratic model of governance or you copy a &#8216;glittering&#8217; failure of someone else. Unfortunately, the down side of short selling is that such profits are not sustainable. While the well organized institutions sustain their profits, the short sellers loose as quick as they earn. Let us see how long Mr. Khan sustains his dividend in absence of a program and a political organization. To sustain such dividends Imran Khan will have to come up with a clear manifesto and program according to wishes of masses and a strong party organization. But it won&#8217;t be a surprise if his one man show worked.
Click to expand...

Is your PPPP implementing all of above? No! Then why don'T you STFU?
 

