What's new

PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan elected Gilgit Baltistan's chief minister

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
15,860
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1689274363436.png

  • 19 votes of 20 members present in house vote for him.
  • PPP and PML-N lawmakers also vote for Gul Bar.
  • Polls were triggered after Khursheed's removal.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan was elected as Gilgit Baltistan's new chief minister on Thursday, days after controversy marred the top post's polls.

Gul Bar, who received 19 votes of the 20 members present in the house, was elected unopposed as three other candidates vying for the post withdrew their nomination papers.

An independent lawmaker, Nawaz Khan Naji, abstained from voting, with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) parliamentarians backing the new CM.

All 11 members of the PTI's 'like-minded group' boycotted the polling, claiming rigging.

The election for the coveted post was triggered after the region's top court disqualified former CM Khalid Khursheed was disqualified for holding a fake degree.

Following his removal from office, the PTI divided into two factions — the forward bloc and the like-minded or 'humkhayal' group, which boycotted the election.

Gul Bar — a brief profile​

The newly-elected chief minister hails from the region's Diamer district.

When GB's first assembly elections took place in 2009, he contested on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's ticket and got elected to the parliament.

The PPP, which formed a coalition government in the region, brought him on as the health minister.

In 2015, he could not become a member of the assembly as a PML-N candidate defeated him.

Fast forward to 2020, he was elected on PTI's ticket and became the health minister once more — this time under the leadership of ex-CM Khursheed.

Following Khursheed's removal, he formed the PTI's forward bloc and got elected as the chief minister on July 13.
www.geo.tv

PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan elected Gilgit Baltistan's chief minister

Nineteen of twenty members present in house vote in favour of Gul Bar
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case
Replies
2
Views
64
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM-backed Anwarul Haq elected AJK prime minister unopposed
Replies
12
Views
474
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP beats PML-N to win AJK by-election
Replies
9
Views
375
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
muhammadhafeezmalik
G-B chief minister's LLB degree turns out to be fake
Replies
6
Views
434
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
It is now clear that every impediment, legal or otherwise, will be placed in the path of PTI going forward
Replies
1
Views
218
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom