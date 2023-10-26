What's new

PTI delegation seeks help from Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
5,323
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1717534362508439622
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1013434672846704641

1698326904438.jpeg
 
Lol hilarious but political parties and politicians need to understand once they join politics, they represent the people of Pakistan and they must find a way to sit with the Opposition to make a better Pakistan. The PM also needs to understand that once he's a PM, he is the leader of all Pakistanis.
 
Last edited:
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
PTI delegation comprising of Ali Muhammad Khan and Asad Qaiser met Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1717528742422106411

www.aaj.tv

مولانا فضل الرحمان سے اسد قیصر اور علی محمد خان کی ملاقات

ملاقات میں ملک کی سیاسی صورتحال سمیت اہم امور پر تبادلہ خیال
www.aaj.tv

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1717524821742121321

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1717529846245408887
Click to expand...
This is exactly what I want to see, there's nothing wrong with that as we are supposedly a parliamentary democracy so you have to work together with everyone
That's why I love ali Muhammad Khan
He has the ingredients of a true leader who can bring actual change not just talk about it like certain someone
By mobilizing people through his speeches, using religion to tap into the conservative crowd but in a postive way not by radicalizing them, working with everyone from across the political aisle, has backbone to stand with pti even during tough times

Pti people keep talking about SMQ or Murad saeed but personally I think he is the perfect candidate
 

فضل الرحمان سے تحریک انصاف کے وفد کی ملاقات


ملکی سیاست میں مفاہمت کی بازگشت سنائی دینے لگی، ایک دوسرے کی سخت حریف سیاسی جماعتوں پاکستان تحریک انصاف اور جمعیت علماء اسلام (ف) کے درمیان 2018 کے بعد پہلا باضابطہ رابطہ ہوگیا۔

سابق اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی اسد قیصر کی زیر قیادت پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے وفد نے مولانا فضل الرحمان سے ملاقات کی۔

وفد نے مولانا سے ان کی خوش دامن کے انتقال پر تعزیت کی اور ملکی سیاسی حالات پر بھی تبادلہ خیال کیا۔

پی ٹی آئی وفد سابق اسپیکر اسد قیصر کی سربراہی میں مولانا فضل الرحمان کی رہائش گاہ پہنچا، وفد میں سابق وفاقی وزیر علی محمد خان اور بیرسٹر محمد علی سیف بھی شامل تھے۔

پی ٹی آئی وفد نے مولانا فضل الرحمان سے ان کی خوش دامن کی وفات پر تعزیت کی اور ملکی سیاسی صورت حال پر گفتگو کی۔

چند روز قبل مولانا فضل الرحمان نے تجویز پیش کی تھی کہ تمام سیاسی جماعتوں کو ایک دوسرے کے لیے گنجائش پیدا کرنی چاہیے۔

حالیہ دنوں میں مولانا فضل الرحمان سے سابق صدر آصف زرداری، سابق وزیر خزانہ اسحاق ڈار، سابق وزیراطلاعات محمد علی درانی بھی ملاقاتیں کرچکے ہیں۔

محمد علی درانی نے مولانا فضل الرحمان سے ملاقات کے بعد دعویٰ کیا تھا کہ مولانا سیاسی مفاہمت کے لیے کردار ادا کرنے پر رضامند ہیں۔
jang.com.pk

فضل الرحمان سے تحریک انصاف کے وفد کی ملاقات

ملاقات مولانا فضل الرحمان کی اسلام آباد میں رہائش گاہ میں ہوئی۔
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk
 

PTI top brass meets JUI-F chief Fazl after Imran's approval

Sources say political situation, other important matters come under discussion during meeting at Fazl's residence

PTIs senior leader Asad Qaiser (left) during the meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, on October 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — X/@juipakofficial
PTI's senior leader Asad Qaiser (left) during the meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, on October 26, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — X/@juipakofficial

  • Political situation comes under discussion during meet, say sources.
  • "PTI chief approved of this meeting," Asad Qaiser tells journalists.
  • "We did not discuss politics in the meeting," ex-NA speaker claims.
ISLAMABAD: In a twist of events, a delegation comprising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) top leadership met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday, with the approval of party chairman Imran Khan.
For years now, Imran has targeted Fazl — and vice versa — and both are considered arch-foes. Fazl's party was also part of the coalition government and helped remove Imran from power last year.
Talking to journalists after the meeting in Islamabad, PTI's senior leader Asad Qaiser said: "Everyone, including the PTI chairman, had approved of this meeting."


"Today, we came to offer our condolences [over the demise of Fazl's mother-in-law], this is our culture. We did not discuss politics in the meeting," said Qaiser who is a staunch supporter of Imran and a former speaker of the National Assembly.
But sources told Geo News that the country's political situation and other important matters also came under discussion during the meeting, which went on for an hour.
From PTI's side, Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, and Junair Akbar partook in the meeting.
The development comes days after, according to The News, Fazl had agreed to play a leading role in national reconciliation in a bid to bring political stability to the country.
According to sources privy to the development, Fazl, who also heads the multi-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has supported the idea of playing a role in political dialogue among key stakeholders at the suggestion of former senator Muhammad Ali Durrani.
When contacted, Durrani told The News that the PDM chief had agreed to play a leading role in national reconciliation. “Fazl is a national leader who can bring about national reconciliation,” he said.
The politicking comes as Pakistan is gradually moving towards elections, expected to take place in January next year.
PTI chief Imran is currently behind bars and cannot contest the elections, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has come back to the country and aims for a fourth stint as the prime minister — if he can get the court cases cleared.
www.geo.tv

PTI top brass meets JUI-F chief Fazl after Imran's approval

Sources say political situation, other important matters come under discussion during meeting at Fazl's residence
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

‘New alliance’ on the cards as PTI reaches out to Fazl in political U-turn

According to PTI delegation, meeting with JUI-F chief was held after getting the nod of Imran Khan
1698343535030.png

In a surprising development within country’s political landscape, a delegation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting on Thursday with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The purpose of the meeting was to explore the possibility of forming a new political alliance similar to the PDM, insiders told the Express News.

The two parties have been at loggerheads with one another for a long time with PTI leaders including its chief Imran Khan calling Fazl “diesel” publically.

The meeting took place at Fazl's residence in Islamabad, and the PTI delegation comprised prominent members, including Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, and Barrister Saif.

image-800x600-(25)1698334023-0.jpg


The strategic move seems to be a response to perceived support for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from influential figures in the electoral process, potentially signaling a shift in the country's political dynamics.

Asad Qaiser, the former Speaker of the National Assembly, conveyed to the media that the meeting had been convened under the guidance of the incarcerated PTI chief, Imran Khan.

Read More: No level-playing field for arsonists: PM Kakar

Insiders have disclosed that the discussions during the meeting revolved around the upcoming general elections and the potential formation of a new political alliance, similar to the PDM.

Fazl purportedly sought an assurance from the PTI delegation that they would work together to demand a level playing field for all political parties in the upcoming general elections. Sources also indicated that the JUI-F chief stressed the need for complete political unity, apparently referring to a potential endorsement from the PTI chairman for the formation of a new alliance.

In response, the PTI delegation requested time to consult with their chief regarding the possibility of a new political alliance. They also considered the inclusion of other political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as potential partners in this emerging political configuration.

Read More: JUI-F warns against its ouster from parliament

However, during a media interaction, Asad Qaiser was quick to dispel any insinuations of a political agenda behind the meeting. He stated that the meeting was in line with the traditional values of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which prioritise offering condolences and extending support during times of grief.

He clarified that their visit was to convey their condolences to Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the passing of his mother-in-law.

Regarding the prospect of future meetings with the JUI-F chief, Qaiser hinted that only time would reveal the course of action.
tribune.com.pk

‘New alliance’ on the cards as PTI reaches out to Fazl | The Express Tribune

According to PTI delegation, meeting with JUI-F chief was held after getting the nod of Imran Khan
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
It's smart politics, but also traditional Pakistani dirty politics.

Yesterday Bilawal Bhutto was saying PPP would not accept elections without PTI.

www.dawn.com

PPP asks ECP to give poll date, says results ‘unacceptable’ without PTI

Laments "special treatment" being given to Nawaz.
www.dawn.com

Other parties know that Noon League has been selected, they're not aligning to get thier peice of pie. PTI wants a run at the election, the other parties want seats too, they will posture to aggitate if they're not allowed to "eat at the table together".
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazlur Rehman says every politician should be out of jail
2 3
Replies
30
Views
648
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
We Want Imran out of Politics, Courts Want Him at the Center: Fazlur Rehman
Replies
4
Views
495
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP
Replies
1
Views
315
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI dissident's hujra attacked with grenade in Peshawar
Replies
1
Views
419
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan faces blackmail on international stage: Fazl
Replies
2
Views
202
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom