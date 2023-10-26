PTI delegation seeks help from Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

‘New alliance’ on the cards as PTI reaches out to Fazl in political U-turn ​

According to PTI delegation, meeting with JUI-F chief was held after getting the nod of Imran KhanIn a surprising development within country’s political landscape, a delegation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting on Thursday with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).The purpose of the meeting was to explore the possibility of forming a new political alliance similar to the PDM, insiders told theThe two parties have been at loggerheads with one another for a long time with PTI leaders including its chief Imran Khan calling Fazl “diesel” publically.The meeting took place at Fazl's residence in Islamabad, and the PTI delegation comprised prominent members, including Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, and Barrister Saif.The strategic move seems to be a response to perceived support for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from influential figures in the electoral process, potentially signaling a shift in the country's political dynamics.Asad Qaiser, the former Speaker of the National Assembly, conveyed to the media that the meeting had been convened under the guidance of the incarcerated PTI chief, Imran Khan.Insiders have disclosed that the discussions during the meeting revolved around the upcoming general elections and the potential formation of a new political alliance, similar to the PDM.Fazl purportedly sought an assurance from the PTI delegation that they would work together to demand a level playing field for all political parties in the upcoming general elections. Sources also indicated that the JUI-F chief stressed the need for complete political unity, apparently referring to a potential endorsement from the PTI chairman for the formation of a new alliance.In response, the PTI delegation requested time to consult with their chief regarding the possibility of a new political alliance. They also considered the inclusion of other political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as potential partners in this emerging political configuration.However, during a media interaction, Asad Qaiser was quick to dispel any insinuations of a political agenda behind the meeting. He stated that the meeting was in line with the traditional values of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which prioritise offering condolences and extending support during times of grief.He clarified that their visit was to convey their condolences to Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the passing of his mother-in-law.Regarding the prospect of future meetings with the JUI-F chief, Qaiser hinted that only time would reveal the course of action.