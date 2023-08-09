PTI chief's lawyers booked for 'physical altercation' with Attock Jail personnel

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIR states lawyers tore head wardens clothes, made serious threats when denied visit with Imran after hours
A case was lodged against two of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's lawyers on Wednesday for allegedly resorting to a physical altercation with Attock Jail personnel.
The case was registered at Attock City Police Station on the complaint of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afzal Ahmed Warraich.
According to the FIR, the PTI chief’s lawyers were accused of making serious threats among other unlawful acts.
The FIR states that wanting to meet the PTI chief after hours, lawyers Sher Afzal Khan and Umair Khan Niazi tore the uniform of Head Warrant Abrar Khan.
Govt denies political motive for Imran's arrest
It adds that the lawyers were informed at the jail picket that the prison was locked. Expressing anger at this, the lawyers resorted to a physical altercation with the jail staff.
The former PM was arrested on August 5, 2023, after a district and sessions court in Islamabad found him guilty of making false declarations to the Election Commission of Pakistan about his assets.
Convicting the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case, Judge Humayun Dilawar sentenced him to three years in prison and ordered his immediate arrest. Imran was also fined Rs100,000.
The judge also disqualified Imran from running for office ahead of the general elections slated for November this year.
Dozens detained as PTI activists protest against Imran's arrest
This is the second time that the PTI chief has been arrested in three months. He was earlier picked up by the paramilitary Rangers on May 9 from the premises of a court in Islamabad, where he had appeared for proceedings in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
He was released two days later when the Supreme Court termed his arrest illegal.
Around 102 suspects accused of rioting and vandalism after Imran’s first arrest are currently under trial before military courts for attacking army installations.
Thousands of others, including the PTI’s top leadership, were arrested from across the country in other cases related to May 9 riots. Scores of them were subsequently released either on bail or after the charges against them were dismissed while others remain under custody.
Govt denies political motive for Imran's arrest
Dozens detained as PTI activists protest against Imran's arrest
