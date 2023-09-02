What's new

PTI chief renews talks offer to all Political groups and state institutions in a fresh message from jail

1693677121434.png

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is ready to hold talks with all political groups and state institutions, the party’s incarcerated chairman said in a message from Attock Jail on Saturday.

The former prime minister’s legal team, while talking to a group of reporters outside the jail, conveyed his reconciliatory message.

“The country cannot progress, unless there’s political stability,” he was quoted as having said by Barrister Shoaib Shaheen, who was part of the legal team that met the PTI chief.

According to the former premier, the barrister said, there was no respect left for the country’s judiciary. “The PTI chief has clarified that he has not agreed on any deal and he rejects the same.”

Shaheen said that the former premier was adamant in saying that he wouldn’t get off the right path he was on. “My political struggle and sacrifice is for this nation.”

“Only those having assets and properties out of Pakistan are the true beneficiaries of the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee,” the barrister further said, citing the PTI chairman.

Talking to the media, Barrister Gohar said that the PTI chief wanted his message delivered that he was ready to talk to all political groups and state institutions but only about elections.
چیئرمین تحریک انصاف اداروں، سیاسی جماعتوں سے گفتگو کیلئے تیار ہوگئے

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) عمران خان اداروں اور سیاسی جماعتوں سے گفتگو کے لیے تیار ہوگئے۔
PTI chief renews talks offer in fresh message from jail

Former prime minister says ready to talk to political groups and state organs
