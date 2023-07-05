PTI chief nominated in GHQ attack, other cases RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been nominated in first information reports (FIRs) registered against May 9 riots and

According to details, the former prime minister has been nominated in cases – May 9 riots, vandalism of state properties and GHQ attack – registered at police stations RA Bazar and New Town.The case of attack on military’s General Headquarter was registered in RA Bazar police station. 15 people including PTI leader Raja Basharat were already nominated in the case.Earlier in June, it was reported that the investigators had identified 41 people from the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US) and Canada who were directly involved in inciting and facilitating May 9 riots.Sources told ARY News that most suspects were associated with a political party and its office bearers and workers. The identification of the suspects was made through photos and videos in which they chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and incited people to participate in anti-state activities.Three out of 41 suspects included office bearers of a political party in the UK, whereas, 12 among them were residing in London and are usually seen standing outside Avenfield House.In Canada, the suspects included eight office bearers of the political party who are also its supporters and financers. One of the office bearers in Ottawa was found involved in planning to throw shoes on the government ministers during their visits to the US and Canada.In the United States, one of the six suspects was identified as an office bearer of the political party’s New York chapter and the other five persons are activists.Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.