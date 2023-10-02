‘PTI chief could be poisoned in Adiala Jail’ Bushra BB

‘PTI chief could be poisoned in Adiala Jail’ ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, feared that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan could be ‘poisoned’ in Adiala Jail as she

According to details, Bushra Bibi field a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) through her lawyer, Latif Khosa, expressing concerns that her husband could be poisoned in prison.In the petition, she stated that tampering with her husband’s food could be detrimental to his life, noting that PTI chief was not being provided with the facilities to which he is entitled.She pointed out that her husband was even denied home-cooked meals. Bushra Bibi also said that her husband was being given “inhumane treatment in jail which is a violation of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution”.Bushra requested the court to intervene and ensure the implementation of court orders regarding the provision of facilities to her husband in jail, urging the court to direct responsible medical officer to guarantee the supply of healthy food to Khan.Last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister was shifted to Adiala from the Attock jail.As per details, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to shift Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to Adiala Jail in the cipher case.