muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 5,438
- -17
- Country
- Location
Chairman PTI - File Photo
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan met President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday.
A brief two-liner statement from the President House’s Press Wing confirmed the meeting, stating: “Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad.”
The statement indicated that the meeting involved a discussion on the current political situation in the country. However, the PTI Central Media Department opted not to release any statement regarding the meeting.
PTI chairman meets President Alvi
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan met President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday.A brief two-liner statement from the President House’s Press Wing confirmed the meeting, stating:...
www.thenews.com.pk