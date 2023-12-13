What's new

PTI chairman meets President Alvi

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Jan 21, 2015
1702446286876.png

Chairman PTI - File Photo

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan met President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday.

A brief two-liner statement from the President House’s Press Wing confirmed the meeting, stating: “Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad.”

The statement indicated that the meeting involved a discussion on the current political situation in the country. However, the PTI Central Media Department opted not to release any statement regarding the meeting.

www.thenews.com.pk

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan met President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday.A brief two-liner statement from the President House’s Press Wing confirmed the meeting, stating:...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 

