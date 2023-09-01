PTI agaisnt new NAB law, blessing or a trap?

PTI is going full throttle against new Nab Laws and CJP is also hinting towards its decision in coming days. But I was thinking if nab law amendment is abolished then under current regime what may it mean?



That if IK is arrested by NAB then he would not even have a chance of bail as bail option was not included in previous NAB law. He may be under arrest for 90 days just for remand and without any chance of bail.

And plz we should not forget its ECPs Toshakhana case in which IK is in prison Nab's Toshakhana case which is very much different is still a hanging sword over his neck. So by abolishing NAB amendments with a hostile govt in power is PTI commiting a mistake?