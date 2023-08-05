Protests started to reclaim Pakistan

AZADPAKISTAN2009
War has started to reclaim Pakistan
On Twitter
To get arrested? To have your family members be arrested and tortured? To have your businesses destroyed?I was about to say that! You stole my words!!
According to Mansoor Ali Khan, not ONE of the Twitter Big Mouths who had been boasting within last 24-48 hours were there when Imran was arrested. At least people could have been along the route, carrying flags or whatever. Not one! Makes you wonder how much is on the ground versus vs in the virtual world.
Imran's Twitterites and You Tubers have been certainly cashing on using Imran's name to make $$$.
You must be a pretty brave guy to be asking people to throw their lives away. Over 10k in jail as we speak.
"Other kids in danger", danger because of who? Because of your 5th grade imaginary friend? Call out the name of the people that are causing "danger". There are a lot of things we can bash IK for but saying that he hasn't put himself in the firing line has to be the dumbest reason to bash him about. Leaving the country when the arrest became inevitable was easy, yet here we are.It was the brave Imran Khan who was saying things like 'Better to die free, then to die like a slave' blah blah blah. Not me.
He threw others' kids into the fire while his are safe and very comfortable in England. When recently he was asked by a foreign journalist as to why Imran's own kids are not in Pakistan, Imran literally replied 'Oh, no, it is too dangerous here for them'.
Hahahahah!!!
Pakistan may or may not be destroyed in case of war, but Indian economy will sure be destroyed.War has started to reclaim Pakistan