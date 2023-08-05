What's new

Protests started to reclaim Pakistan

Mrc said:
I was about to say that! You stole my words!!
According to Mansoor Ali Khan, not ONE of the Twitter Big Mouths who had been boasting within last 24-48 hours were there when Imran was arrested. At least people could have been along the route, carrying flags or whatever. Not one! Makes you wonder how much is on the ground versus vs in the virtual world.
Imran's Twitterites and You Tubers have been certainly cashing on using Imran's name to make $$$.
 
Meengla said:
To get arrested? To have your family members be arrested and tortured? To have your businesses destroyed?

You must be a pretty brave guy to be asking people to throw their lives away. Over 10k in jail as we speak.
 
Hexlor said:
It was the brave Imran Khan who was saying things like 'Better to die free, then to die like a slave' blah blah blah. Not me.
He threw others' kids into the fire while his are safe and very comfortable in England. When recently he was asked by a foreign journalist as to why Imran's own kids are not in Pakistan, Imran literally replied 'Oh, no, it is too dangerous here for them'.
Hahahahah!!!
 
Meengla said:
"Other kids in danger", danger because of who? Because of your 5th grade imaginary friend? Call out the name of the people that are causing "danger". There are a lot of things we can bash IK for but saying that he hasn't put himself in the firing line has to be the dumbest reason to bash him about. Leaving the country when the arrest became inevitable was easy, yet here we are.

Also, the kids thing is also laughable. They aren't involved in politics(Unlike the PDM walas) and they are British, so they have the luxury of staying in the UK, Pakistanis don't have that luxury, what do you want Pakistanis to do? Leave? Well, it's not that easy.

A child born in Pakistan will likely also die in Pakistan, so they have to fight to change it. Most people don't accept a failing economy, 30%+ inflation, 10s of millions of job losses, and destruction of industry. Why do you want IK's kids to come and fix your house? Do it yourself for once.

You can't haha your way out of a failing country.
 
Hexlor said:
You tell that Meengla.
----------------------------------

i have given up on Pakistan.
 
Hexlor said:
You can't argue with a monkey who has learnt to write well but hasn't grasped to reason like a human.
 

