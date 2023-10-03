Protests in Bangladesh over Uyghur violence

Protesters take part in the rally under banner of National Ulema Mashaikh Parishad in Dhaka on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Photo: CollectedProtest rallies have been brought out in Dhaka and Narayanganj demanding justice for Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province.The National Ulema Mashaikh Parishad (NUMP), Bangladesh organized a protest rally at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Sunday while a demonstration was brought out under the banner of Sachetan Nagrik Samaj in Narayanganj.NUMP Chairman Belayet Hossain Al-Firozi, Secretary Mufti Asadullah Zakir, and Advocate Khairul Ahsan were present, among others.They urged the Muslim community of the world as well as global powers to come forward and raise their voices against Chinese atrocities in Uyghur.About 300 protestors carrying banners and placards highlighting the plight of Uyghur Muslims participated in the protest demonstration in Narayanganj.Earlier, the United States on Friday condemned a reported life sentence handed down in China to a high-profile Uyghur academic Rahile Dawut.Dawut, 57, had lost her appeal against her original conviction from December 2018 on charges of "endangering state security."Rights advocates have accused China of a mass internment campaign targeting Uyghurs.There have been reports of abuses such as forced sterilization and cultural repression, termed "genocide" by some government bodies, including the U.S. State Department.China denies such accusations.