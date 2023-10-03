What's new

Protests in Bangladesh over Uyghur violence

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708546386512232660

Protesters take part in the rally under banner of National Ulema Mashaikh Parishad in Dhaka on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Photo: Collected

Protesters take part in the rally under banner of National Ulema Mashaikh Parishad in Dhaka on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Photo: Collected
Tribune Report
Protest rallies have been brought out in Dhaka and Narayanganj demanding justice for Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province.
The National Ulema Mashaikh Parishad (NUMP), Bangladesh organized a protest rally at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Sunday while a demonstration was brought out under the banner of Sachetan Nagrik Samaj in Narayanganj.
NUMP Chairman Belayet Hossain Al-Firozi, Secretary Mufti Asadullah Zakir, and Advocate Khairul Ahsan were present, among others.

They urged the Muslim community of the world as well as global powers to come forward and raise their voices against Chinese atrocities in Uyghur.
About 300 protestors carrying banners and placards highlighting the plight of Uyghur Muslims participated in the protest demonstration in Narayanganj.
Earlier, the United States on Friday condemned a reported life sentence handed down in China to a high-profile Uyghur academic Rahile Dawut.
Dawut, 57, had lost her appeal against her original conviction from December 2018 on charges of "endangering state security."
Rights advocates have accused China of a mass internment campaign targeting Uyghurs.

There have been reports of abuses such as forced sterilization and cultural repression, termed "genocide" by some government bodies, including the U.S. State Department.

China denies such accusations.





How come a friendly country like Bangladesh is involved in western propaganda, lie, conspiracy and Indian delusions?

Please invite a Bangladesh government official to Xinjiang immediately; and give him the Beijing tour to confirm no such atrocities exist in Shanghai. Also share a YouTube video. Thanks.
 
The size of the protest is negligible, seems like it was spontaneously and hastily organised.

Most likely done by a certain neighbour who isn't very fond of China and is involved in cow piss drinking
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
There have been reports of abuses such as forced sterilization and cultural repression, termed "genocide" by some government bodies, including the U.S. State Department.
Forced sterilization or what, a couple must not have more than two children. Even if the couple can feed ten children, the country itself cannot bear overpopulation.

Our mullahs perhaps want four wives and 15 children like old time. So, they are protesting Uighur.
 

