What's new

Protest in Galgit Baltistan - Errupt

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 8, 2009
Messages
37,365
Reaction score
68
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696508849555956051

1693787372700.png
 
Last edited:
Well all I know is it was a Politician from PTI he was kidnapped by Army / Police and continued harassment by Army and Police caused the child to have medical emergency of mind (Psychological Trauma). Yes these are 100% true reports

However ,

The Protest in Gilgit Baltistan are due to unrest , Citizen of Pakistan

1- Army has been attempting to unsettled elected officials in Region
There have been some local elections recently

2- However western media is calling it protest due to arrest of Shia Cleric for some comments


The two issues may be co-related or they are separate
 
Last edited:
If Pakistani establishment has decided to get rid of parts of Pakistan then why don't they come forward and say so?
 
Was listening to Soldier speaks, and he showed some Tweets, where the CO or commander there is worried about dent to tourism while the region is burning.

He had some retired General Mr Akbar, who spoke very colorfully about the CO there for being insensitive and explained about NLI etc. They better get a grip on situation, or this will turn ugly given the sectarian divide being projected as a reason along with shutting of the Assembly.
 
Mirzali Khan said:
Is it true an innocent Gilgiti kid suffered brain trauma and ended up losing mental capabilities after the Pakistan Army took away his parents?
Click to expand...
Not true, protests due to religious differences between shia and sunnis, no gilgiti kids parents picked up by army, like wtf army isn’t deployed like this fake news spreader azadpakistan wants you to believe, he is a payed stooge to spread misinformation
 
Army is saying it is entering streets because of Terrorism fear


1- Army Interfering with Politicians and elections in Azad Kashmir areas

2- Unrest in Gilgit region


Now Army is claiming it is sending army in region to "Curb" fear of Terrorism ?


Indian news paper claiming , Indian army is at alert in Gilgit area ready to enter and confiscate the region , as claims people want to merge with India



Waziristan also has Terrorism fear , every region which speaks , is terrorism fear


Sadiq and Ameen to bus , Core commander Tola hai


Bangali Pakistani were also called Terrorist and Traitors ? in 1971 what was end result?
 
Last edited:
Yazidi Fauji are not shaheed

They won't go to paradise

How do you become a Yazidi Fuaji

YAZID = SYMBOL OF MAN IN LUST WITH POWER /CONTROL

1- You support the Yazidi Tola at top commit crime
2- You look the other way while Yazidi Tola commit crime
3- You say "Majboori hai order upper se ata hai" so we will facilitate crime
4- You stand in way of Honest Muslim Man to become leader of country by Honest vote


Voting or getting approval of people is Islamic process of becoming head of tribe or region


If you are not Yazidi Force member , then hold elections in country and stop kidnapping people
 

Similar threads

Cash GK
  • Question
Manipulated Elections in azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Parliaments will hunt Pakistan for ages to come.
Replies
11
Views
263
Mugen
Mugen
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI forward bloc leader Gul Bar Khan elected Gilgit Baltistan's chief minister
Replies
3
Views
138
RealNapster
RealNapster
Kuru
Twitter “Gives” Gilgit Baltistan To India, Triggering A Virtual Crisis In Pakistan
2
Replies
18
Views
592
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
Crimson Blue
On going protests in Gilgit-Baltistan in January 2023
Replies
9
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
muhammadhafeezmalik
G-B chief minister's LLB degree turns out to be fake
Replies
6
Views
514
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom