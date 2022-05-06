Proposed plans to Raise 2 new Corps in South Pakistan (Opinion)

Deltadart said: Even better, fence all the borders, mine them, use high tech gadgets. whatever it takes to seal them completely. Stop terrorists, smugglers, and all other unwanted criminal scum from entering Pakistan.



Our defense always begins in our cities and towns and not at our borders. Nothing is changing......more security patrols (sitting ducks) in Toyota pickups, thus more canon fodder for terrorist IEDs. Somebody please wake up the neutrals to this reality. Stop meddling in politics and concentrate on your primary mission, no no not DHA plots, but something called security? Click to expand...

You have raised logical points and let me answer you one by one.1. Fencing on the Western Borders are under process and 90% of that has been done.2. Our deployment already has a very forward posture, Army is not in cities, but rather cities are on the borders.... For example Lahore, Sialkot, Mangla, Bhawalpur, Pannu Aqil, all are border cities facing hostile neighbour.... But regarding other cities Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, Quetta ... Army is utilizing the Cantonment areas which was inherited from British Colonial Empire...3. The cities which was mentioned about raising new corps, lies on the borders.. See the significance of the location of Turbat, Panjgur, Tharparkar and Umerkot.. These are undefended and vulnerable to insurgency.4. Other than that, after Quetta.... Khuzdar hosts the second largest Cantonment in Balochistan, and see Khuzdar faced very low number of terrorist attacks as compared to Turbat and Panjgur.... Means Khuzdar is rather more secure...5. The Establishment of Cantonments generates Economic activity in the city as well as also generates the sense of security among the locals... and helps to have communication between the locals and the Army.... For example, a local Baloch of Khuzdar has less negative views for the Army as compared to the Baloch living in Turbat Panjgur Kharan or Awaran..... Low Infrastructure Development is also one of the reasons...6. Despite the fencing of the Borders, you have to facilitate the people living on the Western Borders for cross border trade at several crossing points (with Afghanistan and Iran)..... Because people living in the border areas has no other source of income....