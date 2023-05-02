What's new

Project Bilawal in full swing by the Establishment

Name me one other country that rigs its census data just to make sure, Zardari is granted his wish of seeing Bilawal as Prime Minister.

But then again, name me any institution of any other country that consistently takes steps to undermine the progress of the country.

Proper banana republic stuff here


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653279502410317824

Balochistan will get 7 extra seats after a whopping increase of 8 million people just over the last 5 years.

Apparently, Karachi's population has declined hence gets one seat less while interior Sindh gets an increase of 3+ seats.

And low and behold, KPK's percentage of national the population is same as it was 5 years ago and in fact has declined.

Alhamdullilah under the able leadership of Hafiz Sahib, areas where PPP and the establishment face no political challenge are experiencing population booms.

20230502_173316.jpg



Faujeets are welcome to contribute to the thread and explain the benefits of Project Bilawal.
 
Sindh’s share of the population has gone up from 17.9% to 23.5. Either Sindhis have far more babies than everyone else or the people from other provinces are moving into rural areas of Sindh in large numbers.
 
Napak Army will do anything and everything except it's job.
 
Tamerlane said:
Sindh’s share of the population has gone up from 17.9% to 23.5. Either Sindhis have far more babies than everyone else or the people from other provinces are moving into rural areas of Sindh in large numbers.
sindhis dont let any one else come to theior province.... no one is mental enough atleast not in punjab to go there. he will be dead in a month!

How the hell did punjab population declined?
 
There have been constant stream of migration from all over Pakistan and especially interior Sindh to Karachi over the past years.

Karachi getting -1 seat, is laughable.

Interior Sindh getting +3 seats, could be because they’ve been producing like rabbits, I don’t know.
 
Olympus81 said:
There have been constant stream of migration from all over Pakistan and especially interior Sindh to Karachi over the past years.

Karachi getting -1 seat, is laughable.

Interior Sindh getting +3 seats, could be because they’ve been producing like rabbits, I don’t know.
naah just a favouritism for ppp. they thought shahbaz would work but it didn`t and instead pmln got hit massively in punjab. Now ppp is their best option, thye will get pretty much all of sindh except for karachi but mqm will allign with ppp along with baloch parties and kpk`s juif,pdm,anp. Along with pmln, whatever seats they got, They will make the government. that is the plan!
 
So, let's get this straight. The establishment just straight up handed 10 seats to PPP in a textbook example of pre-poll rigging. And can you believe it, Balochistan's population grew by a whopping 66% in just 5 years while Punjab only managed a measly 0.9% increase? This country is seriously becoming a joke.
 
In Balochistan, they are counting huge numbers of missing persons in the new population census.

And that also means there ways of rigging of elections are limited, and after the recent Punjab MPA elections where establishment couldn't rig the elections, they are coming up with this absurd process.

It also means Balochistan getting huge increase in NFC funds, pilfered to the sardars and generals.

In Sindh it was waderas and generals nexus.
 
There is a split in the Army Asim Whisky was bought in to
murder Imran Khan and make Maryam the next Prime
Minister. He has made promises to Mota Nawaja and Maryam.
This is the reason they keep reminding him to eliminate IK.

On the other hand we have Baji Nadeem Anjuman and Dirty
ugly harry Faisal who want Bilawal as the next PM.
They plan and Allah plans, Surely Allah is the best of planners.
rev17oqzho3z.jpg

Reminds me of this pic, we know who got the cup in the end.
 
1402473-zardaribilawal-1494045713.jpg
6285100e957b7.jpg
 
M. Sarmad said:
So, let's get this straight. The establishment just straight up handed 10 seats to PPP in a textbook example of pre-poll rigging. And can you believe it, Balochistan's population grew by a whopping 66% in just 5 years while Punjab only managed a measly 0.9% increase? This country is seriously becoming a joke.
Yes that is it

10+ to PPP

What is also basically happening is that a few FA pass duffers in powerful positions have been bought off by Zardari. They have now decided that this important state
exercise of census taking should be corrupted in order to get their man to the top.

No thinking of the ramifications of it. They will retire with billions in their accounts in a few years. Faujeets in coming years will disown their actions but each will get with their lives.

No accountability !!!

python-000 said:
View attachment 927327View attachment 927328
Maybe we are missing something here?

Might be any Faujeet can help us see the wisdom of backing this man up to the top !
 
SD 10 said:
sindhis dont let any one else come to theior province.... no one is mental enough atleast not in punjab to go there. he will be dead in a month!

How the hell did punjab population declined?
That's just a lie. Millions are being hosted in Sindh from GB in special safe zones for special interest religious group.
Imran Khan said:
This time this rouge army will survive or pakistan will
Post in thread 'Bilawal says digital census ‘flawed’ exercise, calls on Centre to address PPP’s concerns' https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/bila...to-address-ppps-concerns.762193/post-14252641

What kind of a hypocrite are you?
 

