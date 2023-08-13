PTI using delaying tactics to linger matter: ECP.

Body slaps fine of Rs50,000 on party.

It says will decide on available records if response is not submitted.

Prohibited funding case: ECP gives PTI final chance to submit reply Orders party to submit Rs50,000 fine over failure to submit response

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave a last chance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit a response to a show-cause notice in the prohibited funding case by August 22,reported on Saturday.The development came when the PTI sought more time from the electoral body to submit a response in the case.The ECP also slapped a Rs50,000 fine on the party and warned that the matter would be decided on the basis of available records if the response was not submitted on the due date.In its order, the commission showed its displeasure and reminded the PTI counsel that the matter had been pending since August 2, 2022, and more than 12 hearings had been conducted, while on each date of hearing, directions had been issued to the counsel for the respondent party to submit the reply to the show-cause notice of August 5, 2023.“Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chairman, Saqlain Haider Awan, AHC, appeared before the commission and submitted his ‘vakalatnama’ along with second interim reply to notice on August 5, 2023 which is taken on record. He sought further time for the submission of detailed reply,” the order said.The order further stated: “On the last date of hearing, one-month time was given on the personal commitment of Anwar Mansoor Khan, senior ASC, by the commission with an absolute last opportunity and it was categorically mentioned that in case of failure, the right of submission of reply will be closed and the matter will be decided in accordance with the law. However, despite clear commitment and order, detailed reply is not submitted and request is made for further time. Anwar Mansoor Khan is also not in attendance due to his illness. The respondent’s party is using delaying tactics to linger on the matter.”The electoral body ordered the respondents to submit the Rs50,000 fine, which "shall be given in [an] orphan house".“The matter is adjourned to August 22, 2023 for submission of final reply to the show-cause notice and in case of failure, the right of submission of reply will be closed and the matter will be decided in presence of available record,” the order concluded.The electoral body had ruled in its August 8 order that the PTI had been using delaying tactics to linger on the matter.On August 9, CEC Raja had responded to the PTI lawyers’ request for more time, saying: “Last chance means last chance. But your programme to reply appears to be of eight years, (indirect reference to PTI foreign funding case, which was filed in November 2014 and the verdict came in August last year). What should the commission do with its order?”Last year on August 2, a five-member bench of the commission issued a show-cause notice to the party through its chairman under the Political Parties Order, 2002, to present its case.“The matter is adjourned to August 22, 2023 for submission of final reply to the show-cause notice and in case of failure, the right of submission of reply will be closed and the matter will be decided in presence of available record,” the commission’s order stated.