Production version of Active RF Seeker for Akash NG SAM delivered to DRDO

HYDERABAD: The Indian Army's armoury will swell with Akash missiles, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamic Limited (BDL), which will be supplied to two regiments of the Army.BDL has signed a contract for 8,161 crore with the Ministry of Defence for the production and supply of Akash Weapon System (AWS) to the Army. As per the contract, the missiles are to be supplied in three years.This would be the upgraded versions of the missile system with seekers and give more accuracy to Indian Army while taking out any offensive enemy aircraft or drone on the border," top defence sources told ANI.The upgraded Akash missile systems have been enabled to be effective on high altitude frontiers such as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in north.In comparison to the existing Akash System, the upgraded version is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker for improved accuracy.Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under low-temperature environments at higher altitudes. A modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system has also been used.The missile can be deployed at heights up to 4,500 metres and can take down targets at a distance of around 20 to 35 km."This will give a boost to the Akash programme. BDL and its partners are geared up to meet the demands of the weapon system," said Comm-odore Siddharth Mishra (retd), chairman and managing director, BDL."The consolidated order position of BDL has reached 24,021 crore with the signing of this new contract," BDL said.BDL received an order of 261 crore for Counter Measures Dispensing System for MLH helicopters. BDL has also received several orders for supply of various systems which include Astra MK-I air-to-air missiles and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.BDL has set up a warhead mnufacturing facility at its Bhanur unit at Sangareddy and a seeker manufacturing facility at its Kanchanbagh unit. This has catapulted BDL to the coveted club of radio frequency seeker manufacturer and tester in the world. "Very few countries can boast of this. This is a major step towards BDL's efforts towards realisation of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance)," BDL said.BDL is all poised to manufacture state-of-the-art short range air defence system, laser beam riding munitions under transfer of technology agreement with Thales, UK, under the Make in India initiative.