Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh pull down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London

AA_ said:
Saw the tweets and they’re blaming Pakistan for this lol. As if!
Pakistan be like
adelphi said:
Encounter will only make matters worse. Why make a little known separatist a martyr for rest to follow.
We are not Chinese that can deal separatist in a better way.

India and Pakistan situation is the same, such people do enjoy political protection from leaders those want to use against the other political parties..

Khalistan movement is almost dead in India, no one should get chance to create any trouble.

Nothing will be happened if he will be killed as of now. And from when separatists being called martyr in Pakistan? Is any separatist killed in Pakistan than labeled as " Martyr "?
 
Bengal71 said:
Yeah, typo. What's so funny. Reply on the content.
a typographical error involves a letter or 2 out of place or missing or extra, not an altogether different word which can only happen due to ignorance/inadequate mastery of a language or like in my case age related memory problems and confusion

:omghaha:
 
AA_ said:
Saw the tweets and they’re blaming Pakistan for this lol. As if!
I agree with you...I mean, we should stop this kiddish behavior of blaming everything of our problem on Pakistan...
 
Kaniska said:
I agree with you...I mean, we should stop this kiddish behavior of blaming everything of our problem on Pakistan...
I agree with you too, but what can we do with this Media which keeps publish such fake news ? :cry:

Pak's ISI brain behind pushing Amritpal Singh back to India: Report


With an aim to revive terrorism in Punjab, Pakistan's external spy agency ISI has been the brain behind pushing Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh back to India with the help of overseas Sikh separatists, the officials said on Saturday.

Singh, 30, was a truck driver in Dubai before the ISI, with the help of Khalistan supporters based outside India, radicalized him so that he could plunge Punjab again into the dark days of terrorism ....

In addition, Singh is also alleged to have links with Lakhbir Singh Rode, head of the International Sikh Youth Federation who is sought for trial in India and wanted in cases of Arms Smuggling (including RDX explosives), conspiracy to attack government leaders in New Delhi and spreading hatred in Punjab.

Having made his comeback to Punjab at the behest of ISI, Singh took the help of Amrit Sanchar to set up his organization. Later he launched a campaign called ‘Khalsa Waheer’ and strengthened his organization by going to the villages,

He stirred up the issues of Punjab and started inciting the Sikhs against the government by invoking religion.

The radical Sikh preacher had taken over the control of accounts of Waris Punjab De with the help of his uncle Harjit Singh, thus making it a family-run organization.

JackTheRipper said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1637535370454630400
Amritpal Singh's quest updates: UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission 'seriously' after vandalism

UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission 'seriously' after vandalism by pro-Khalistani protesters

The UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously", top British officials have said as they condemned as "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable" the vandalism at the mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags.

Amritpal Singh was using drug de-addiction centres and a gurdwara for stockpiling weapons and preparing youths to carry out suicide attacks, officials told PTI. A thick dossier prepared with inputs from various security agencies claimed that Singh, who returned from Dubai last year allegedly at the behest of Pakistan's ISI and Khalistan sympathisers residing overseas, was mainly engaged in brainwashing youths to become "khadkoos" or human bombs.
 
Tafob said:
ack

I think, our stupid media is giving more attention to that criminal than he deserves...On top of our media, AAP Govt was not taking concrete steps initially till Amit Shah and Punjab CM met and planned out the action.
 

