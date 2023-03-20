Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh pull down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London

JackTheRipper
Saw the tweets and they’re blaming Pakistan for this lol. As if!
Pakistan be like
View attachment 921069
cessation means "the end of something" let's hope these are prophetic words.it won't lead to cessation.
Encounter will only make matters worse. Why make a little known separatist a martyr for rest to follow.Wait for this... So much confusion as of now.... He is heading for a encounter
"to counter ISI saajish" https://defence.pk/pdf/posts/14274194Encounter will only make matters worse. Why make a little known separatist a martyr for rest to follow.
there are no more than a 100 or so men there willing to fight just like in kashmir, Stockholm syndrome is running rampant/is very prevalentEncounter will only make matters worse.
We are not Chinese that can deal separatist in a better way.Encounter will only make matters worse. Why make a little known separatist a martyr for rest to follow.
a typographical error involves a letter or 2 out of place or missing or extra, not an altogether different word which can only happen due to ignorance/inadequate mastery of a language or like in my case age related memory problems and confusionYeah, typo. What's so funny. Reply on the content.
I agree with you...I mean, we should stop this kiddish behavior of blaming everything of our problem on Pakistan...
I agree with you too, but what can we do with this Media which keeps publish such fake news ?
Pak's ISI brain behind pushing Amritpal Singh back to India: Report
With an aim to revive terrorism in Punjab, Pakistan's external spy agency ISI has been the brain behind pushing Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh back to India with the help of overseas Sikh separatists, the officials said on Saturday.
Singh, 30, was a truck driver in Dubai before the ISI, with the help of Khalistan supporters based outside India, radicalized him so that he could plunge Punjab again into the dark days of terrorism ....
In addition, Singh is also alleged to have links with Lakhbir Singh Rode, head of the International Sikh Youth Federation who is sought for trial in India and wanted in cases of Arms Smuggling (including RDX explosives), conspiracy to attack government leaders in New Delhi and spreading hatred in Punjab.
Having made his comeback to Punjab at the behest of ISI, Singh took the help of Amrit Sanchar to set up his organization. Later he launched a campaign called ‘Khalsa Waheer’ and strengthened his organization by going to the villages,
He stirred up the issues of Punjab and started inciting the Sikhs against the government by invoking religion.
The radical Sikh preacher had taken over the control of accounts of Waris Punjab De with the help of his uncle Harjit Singh, thus making it a family-run organization.
Amritpal Singh's quest updates: UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission 'seriously' after vandalism
UK officials vow to take security of Indian mission 'seriously' after vandalism by pro-Khalistani protestersThe UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously", top British officials have said as they condemned as "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable" the vandalism at the mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags.
Amritpal Singh was using drug de-addiction centres and a gurdwara for stockpiling weapons and preparing youths to carry out suicide attacks, officials told PTI. A thick dossier prepared with inputs from various security agencies claimed that Singh, who returned from Dubai last year allegedly at the behest of Pakistan's ISI and Khalistan sympathisers residing overseas, was mainly engaged in brainwashing youths to become "khadkoos" or human bombs.