Pro-China candidate Mohamed Muizzu wins Maldives presidency, upending relationship with India

India's Modi gives $1.4 billion aid to Maldives amid worry over its China debt India will give financial assistance of $1.4 billion to the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, the biggest aid yet to the Indian Ocean island nation that is grappling with debt from a Chinese building spree.

This is a lesson for India not to waste billions of dollars of money gifting aid to countries that have taken chinese debt, use it to build toilets instead for 500 million streetshitting Indian people. These maldivians took chinese debt, couldn't pay it off, then begged India for 1.5 billion to offset some of that debt, and India agreed. Now the process repeats itself, this fruitcake will take on more debt and 5-10 years from now another guy will be at the feet with begging bowl. This is just self repeating, dumb and fruitless with no end in sight..I couldnt care less about maldives going to china, but better shit that 1.5 billion back, if they cant we should capture a few of their islands as collateral until the money is returned.