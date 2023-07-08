Privatization should not create new Oligarchs

Govt 'approves policy' to attract $20-25bn foreign investment Federal cabinet approves Pakistan Investment Policy 2023. Policy readied after consultations with financial institutions. "Foreign investors will be given special protection," sources say. ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government has approved a major economic policy to...

Graph of the week: Poland's success story - European Commission The Polish economy has had an impressive economic growth over the last two decades. The living standards (in terms of GDP per capita) more than doubled in the last 20 years and the accession into the European Union in 2004 speeded the 'catching-up' process.

While discussions are underway to attract investment into Pakistan, this should be done carefully as not to hand over major sectors of the economy from the SOEs to a few oligarchs.Any deals made to privatize SOEs, should’ve done in a way that still allows forcompetition and doesn’t give the new owners of the SOEs unfair advantage or promises fixed profits as promised to the IPPs.In India, Indigo has 60% of the Indian market while Air India has only 10%. Now that Air India is back in the hands of the Tatas, they can invest and build up the airlines and compete on a level playing field.Privatization and selling to what became oligarchs due to their monopolies has prevented the Russian and Ukrainian economies from growing while Poland didn’t do this and their growth has been steady for the last 30 years, recording 6.8% growth in 2021; a significant amount in a relatively developed Europe.Creating space for small and medium enterprises to be able to compete with large domestic and multinationals is how the German Mittlestand developed and how Poland developed. They have also lifted up more regions of countries than just what a large company would do in a few cities. Also investment by people from smaller towns in businesses in their own regions allows money to circulate there.This would also be the best way to attract sustainable long term investment; factor in the diaspora that would invest on a steady and growing basis for decades to come and only take out small amounts when they retire, like a 401K, but even better. The diaspora could gain the skills from abroad to run these companies themselves and manage it well because it would be their own money and their standing in their localities.A very informative video on how Poland is outgrowing the UK and taking about the reform it did to get to where it is now.