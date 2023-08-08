Privatization of PIA

flameboard
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2010
- Messages
- 1,641
- Reaction score
- 0
Pakistan to privatise loss-making national airlineBy Asif Shahzad
The privatisation decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Privatisation chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
The committee "after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd in the list of active privatisation projects of the ongoing privatisation programme, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament," a finance ministry statement said.
Pakistan to privatise loss-making national airline
Pakistan plans to privatise its loss-making national carrier Pakistan International Airlines , the government said on Monday, as the country also seeks to outsource its airport operations in line with an IMF deal.
www.reuters.com
PIA has some of the most expensive tickets and yet it is highly mismanaged. They want you to hate it so you are ok with selling. There’s so much money to be made that Emirates and Qatar fly full planes between to and from the country
Job losses for PIA staff coming up