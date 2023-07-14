Private carrier inks C919 deal

What's new

Suparna Airlines, a private Chinese carrier affiliated with Haikou-based conglomerate HNA group, signed a framework agreement with SPDB Financial Leasing to lease 30 domestically developed C919 aircraft.
The carrier, SPDB Financial Leasing, and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, the manufacturer of the narrow-body C919, inked the agreement in Hainan province on Wednesday.


The carrier, SPDB Financial Leasing, and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, the manufacturer of the narrow-body C919, inked the agreement in Hainan province on Wednesday.


The C919 was put into commercial operation in late May by China Eastern Airlines. By the end of 2022, it netted 1,035 orders from home and abroad.


Xu Jun, president of HNA Aviation Group, said the company and SPDB Financial Leasing will carry out strategic cooperation in key areas such as new aircraft introduction and financing, and expand domestic and overseas aviation markets.


Wang Peng, president of SPDB Financial Leasing, said it would continue to deepen cooperation with HNA and expand broader development potential in the aviation financial sector.
 

