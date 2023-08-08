AsianLion
Prisoner Imran Khan: The Whole World talking about Pakistan
Qaidi Imran Khan, who was the most Un-corrupt man of Pakistan, arrested and send to jail on a 'Corruption Case'. Obvious, who the 25 Crore Pakistanis support now, and the world provides its analysis. While nothing for political Noons, PPPs, PDM or the other Opponents.
2. What the international media is talking about Imran Khan:
3.
- All of the World: Western, eastern Countries, Canada, UK, America, Chinese, African channels, Turkish TNT, Middle-eastern Arab channels gave full air time to the Pakistani Politician Imran Khan and the Pakistani events unfolding. Assesment should be how the International pressure translates into internal pressure on the power corridors of Pakistan which will become increasingly high as days goes by.
- Whole Day all the Indian media kept minute by minute activity of Imran Khan's Arrest from Lahore. Due to the ratings and Indians keen interest, it became the top talk of social media.
- Social Media trends in Pakistan and all the world kept showing Imran Khan's life, end of political career and the events whole day from Lahore to Attock Jail.
