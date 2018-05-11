What's new

Prices Increase: People boycott in Punjab as Chicken & Daily Item prices hit sky high before Ramazan

Prices Increases: People boycott in Punjab as Chicken & Daily Items prices hit sky high b4 Ramazan

LAHORE – As the holy month, Ramazan is going to start next week, the price of chicken in various city of Punjab soared to Rs320 per kilogram, leaving consumers in mental distress.

As per the reports, the price of chicken meat has gone up by Rs100 per kg in a couple of weeks as it was earlier being sold at Rs200 to 220.

Citizens of Lahore, Gujranwala and other cities who are e frenzy over the price hike, have announced not to use the chicken meat until prices are restored to normal.

The consumers lamented the inaction by price controlling authorities, adding that prices of vegetables and fruits are also being increased ahead of Ramazan.

According to shopkeepers, they are selling the meat at high prices because they are getting it at high rates from vendors.

What kind of benefits will be brought by the Ramazan package announced by the government when the prices at local shops are not under control, a citizen said.
 
Has anyone witnessed Ramadan has become so expensive for daily items.

Its terrible, Govt must do action against the shop keepers and dealers. Fine then hard.
 
Prices of daily items in Pakistan are higher then in developed world, :crazy:

Remember that boycott Murree? I'll ask traders khosh ke nakhun lo. Otherwise social media will f you up.
 
Govt To Use All Available Resources To Control Prices Of Daily Use Items: Sadaqat Abbasi

APP - Associated Press Of Pakistan
17 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:29 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said that PTI government in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would use all available resources to control prices of daily use commodities

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said that PTI government in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would use all available resources to control prices of daily use commodities.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in coming days, the prices of food commodities would be reduced, as the government had already devised a strategy in this connection.

He said no doubt the inflation was rising as compared to previous years, but PM with his team was determined to control it as soon as possible.

He said emergency steps would be taken to tackle the problem of artificial price hike, adding that no laxity on the part of government officials would be tolerated in this regard.

He said the government functionaries were intensifying the crackdown on profiteers and hoarders across the country.

"The prime minster feels the pain of the hardships facing the people and he would not spare anybody responsible for artificial price hick in open market", he added.

He said PM Imran Khan also directed the Ministry of National Food Security and its attached departments to take all possible steps and ensure smooth supply of edible goods in the market on affordable rates.
 
Prices Increases: People boycott in Punjab as Chicken & Daily Items prices hit sky high b4 Ramazan

LAHORE – As the holy month, Ramazan is going to start next week, the price of chicken in various city of Punjab soared to Rs320 per kilogram, leaving consumers in mental distress.

As per the reports, the price of chicken meat has gone up by Rs100 per kg in a couple of weeks as it was earlier being sold at Rs200 to 220.

Citizens of Lahore, Gujranwala and other cities who are e frenzy over the price hike, have announced not to use the chicken meat until prices are restored to normal.

The consumers lamented the inaction by price controlling authorities, adding that prices of vegetables and fruits are also being increased ahead of Ramazan.

According to shopkeepers, they are selling the meat at high prices because they are getting it at high rates from vendors.

What kind of benefits will be brought by the Ramazan package announced by the government when the prices at local shops are not under control, a citizen said.
Musalman kehty Hain log khud ko.
 
The Pakistani people need to take responsibility for their corruption as well, instead of asking the government to bail them out every time. These aren't foreign forces hiking the prices, it's every day common Pakistanis. Happens every year. When every single one of us is doing this, how will the government control it?

Ironically, I've seen non-Muslim big chains and small vendors drop their prices during Ramzan here. Good job Pakistani Musalmans. What's the schedule for the next anti-blasphemy protest?
 
Lahore and Punjab its terrible situation, gone bad to worse, in al most everything from hair-cutting, to buying daily items to buying fruits everything is so so expensive in Punjab and Lahore now!!!

Terrible mismanagemetn and performane by PTI , Imran Khan and Buzdar Khan in Punjab.
 
Its terrible, Govt must do action against the shop keepers and dealers. Fine then hard
Government must forbid for a Muslim to own and run grocery store. Instead government should make sure only a non Muslim run such stores. That way we will have low prices. Otherwise tukay waly musalmaan hay ham sab by chance waly..... Ramzan me cheezy menhgi he krty rahn Gy...
 
It seems that this government wants to bring more people to those langarkhana for free food they are running (read salani trust) because they care for poor people since keeping food prices and inflation in check is too much to ask.

It's a vicious circle, for vendors who have to buy raw material from unregulated wholesalers; who when go home have to fulfill the needs of their household with majority households having sole breadwinners because the rest don't find jobs. Putting it all on awam is unfair.

High inflation hence high remittances overseas Pakistanis are sending to support their families back home. And this government is jumping up and down like monkeys on that. No jobs for young graduates, no massive increase in tax collection, no betterment in corruption. But hey let's partner with charity organizations and with little incentives to them with no government investment let's sell the image of largarkhana, panah gah and what not under the umbrella of ehsas.
 

