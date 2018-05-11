Prices Increase: People boycott in Punjab as Chicken & Daily Item prices hit sky high before Ramazan

Prices Increases: People boycott in Punjab as Chicken & Daily Items prices hit sky high b4 Ramazan



LAHORE – As the holy month, Ramazan is going to start next week, the price of chicken in various city of Punjab soared to Rs320 per kilogram, leaving consumers in mental distress.



As per the reports, the price of chicken meat has gone up by Rs100 per kg in a couple of weeks as it was earlier being sold at Rs200 to 220.



Citizens of Lahore, Gujranwala and other cities who are e frenzy over the price hike, have announced not to use the chicken meat until prices are restored to normal.



The consumers lamented the inaction by price controlling authorities, adding that prices of vegetables and fruits are also being increased ahead of Ramazan.



According to shopkeepers, they are selling the meat at high prices because they are getting it at high rates from vendors.



What kind of benefits will be brought by the Ramazan package announced by the government when the prices at local shops are not under control, a citizen said.