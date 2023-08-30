President El-Sisi receives a delegation of Democrats and Republicans in Congress

President El-Sisi receives a high-ranking delegation from the Democratic and Republican parties in the US Congress.. and confirms Egypt's position regarding commitment to reaching a binding legal agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.. and advancing international efforts to guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people..Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson for the Presidency of the Republic, stated that the meeting witnessed the confirmation of the strength and durability of the decades-old strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, and the importance that the two countries attach to strengthening their relations at all official, parliamentary and popular levels, especially in light of the turbulent regional and international reality and the challenges it poses. Escalating, global crises in food, energy and finance, affecting many countries of the world.The Spokesman added that the meeting witnessed an open dialogue between the President and the leaders of the US Congress, which touched on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, especially at the economic level and to enhance the investments of American companies in Egypt, where the ongoing comprehensive development efforts in Egypt were praised, especially in terms of modernizing the infrastructure. And the establishment of new cities, as well as in the sectors of oil, gas, renewable and green energy, and the reclamation of agricultural lands.The discussion also dealt with Egypt's efforts to combat terrorism and extremist ideology, promote human rights, and establish concepts and values of religious tolerance, a culture of coexistence, and principles of citizenship.In terms of regional and international issues, many files were discussed, foremost of which was the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its geopolitical and economic repercussions, and ways to enhance international peace and security, in addition to developments on the regional scene and the crises the region is going through, especially in Sudan, Libya and Syria, where agreement was reached. On the importance of speeding up political solutions to these crises, in a way that preserves the unity of states and preserves the integrity of their territories and the capabilities of their peoples, while emphasizing the importance of the positive and vital Egyptian role in this regard.The meeting also touched on the developments of the current negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, where the President affirmed Egypt's position regarding the commitment to reach a binding legal agreement on the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam that takes into account the interests and concerns of the three countries.The meeting also dealt with the developments of the Palestinian cause, as the American delegation praised Egypt's pivotal role, at the historical and current levels, in laying the foundations for peace in the Middle East and consolidating it.For his part, the President affirmed Egypt's firm position in this regard, with the need to advance international efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state in accordance with the relevant international legitimacy terms of reference and resolutions, which opens broad horizons for lasting peace, security, peaceful coexistence and prosperity for all peoples of the region.