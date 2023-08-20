What's new

President Arif Alvi will not Resign !

Shouldn't who did the forgery resign...

Did the duffers have any semblance of audacity to ask for resignation from president through their puppets.
 
Honestly even I can't make a trolling situation out of this
Trolls-Princess-Poppy-Branch-and-Guy-Diamond-Cardboard-Cutout-Collection-buy-now-at-starstills...jpg
 
The duffers here just went overboard, caught with their pants down.

They are caught in their own trap, now the international pressure on them will be huge.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
It's a daylight forgery and robbery.
Click to expand...
No its lapse of time in stating a objection technically

Morally what you said is right though, and Alvi saab is making sure he isn't bullied when he goes overseas by patriotic Pakistanis, by this twitter message.
 
alphapak said:
Time has come for the Awaam to take off tambi of these Napak Generals just like
thee Indian Army done to them in 1971.
View attachment 947246
Click to expand...

but brother this picture is fake,
propaganda by Indians.

This is some type of army physical fitness test of indian army.
they just changed color to black & white to mislead.

there is no one with uniform.

look at the pic carefully.

yes, generals are doing wrong, but stay away from fake pictures.

pushups:

Pushups.jpg
 
Hero786 said:
but brother this picture is fake,
propaganda by Indians.

This is some type of army physical fitness test of indian army.
they just changed color to black & white to mislead.

there is no one with uniform.

look at the pic carefully.

yes, generals are doing wrong, but stay away from fake pictures.
Click to expand...
Even if it is fake, this is what the Napak fauj deserve.
 

