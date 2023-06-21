What's new

PPP suspends basic membership of Aitzaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
15,772
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
494812_7538939_updates.jpg

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday abruptly suspended the basic membership of its senior leaders Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Barrister Sardar Latif Khosa reportedly for violating the party's discipline.

Talking exclusively to Geo News, PPP Central Punjab chapter President Rana Farooq Saeed confirmed that the basic membership of the duo has been suspended.

It was suggested to the party leadership to suspend the basic membership of Khosa and Ahsan. “Final decision about expelling the leaders from the party is expected during the party’s upcoming CEC meeting.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan and Khosa are also the members of PPP's CEC.

Earlier today, the PPP inaugurated a “Wall of Shame” at the party’s Central Punjab Secretariat and hanged the photos of those who betrayed the party after enjoying coveted positions and privileges. Khosa’s picture was among those hung on the wall.

Moreover, Barrister Ahsan and Barrister Khosa on Tuesday called on CJP Bandial to discuss important legal matters, according to The News.

In an hour-long meeting, both the senior lawyers apprised the CJP about important constitutional petitions filed in the apex court pertaining to the fundamental rights of citizens in general and supremacy of the Constitution in particular, sources close to the development said.

It was further learnt that Barrister Ahsan informed CJP Bandial about his constitutional petition challenging the trials of civilians through military courts and urged the chief justice to fix the matter in the apex court at the earliest.

In addition to this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday visited the house of the PPP leader and strongly condemned the gun attack on his house.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670798519265816577


Later, taking to his Twitter handle, Khosa thanked the deposed prime minister — who was removed from office in April last year — vowed to work with his legal team. His tweet earned him the wreath of PPP’s leadership.
www.geo.tv

PPP suspends basic membership of Aitzaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa

Fate of Ahsan and Khosa is expected to be decided in upcoming CEC meeting of PPP
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
PPP is a joke party.
PTI is the only political party I take seriously along with Ahsan Iqbal's PMLN although Nawaz Sharif is a crook.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
In addition to this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday visited the house of the PPP leader and strongly condemned the gun attack on his house.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670798519265816577


Later, taking to his Twitter handle, Khosa thanked the deposed prime minister — who was removed from office in April last year — vowed to work with his legal team. His tweet earned him the wreath of PPP’s leadership.
www.geo.tv

PPP suspends basic membership of Aitzaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa

Fate of Ahsan and Khosa is expected to be decided in upcoming CEC meeting of PPP
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

Woah what?

That's some positive news.
 
PPP getting ready for PM. post ... . on people's money ..

1688582425964.png
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
Driver injured in late-night firing at senior lawyer Latif Khosa’s Lahore house
Replies
0
Views
139
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Aitzaz Ahsan shrugs off report of joining PTI
Replies
1
Views
180
alibaz
alibaz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CJP Bandial ‘deserves punishment’, Maryam hits out at top judge over audio leaks verdict
2
Replies
18
Views
773
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
HAIDER
Maryam claims ex-CJP Khosa sought an extension from Nawaz
2
Replies
17
Views
755
Areesh
Areesh
HAIDER
SC dismisses defense ministry’s petition, issues notices to political parties
Replies
0
Views
190
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom