PowerChina initiates comprehensive construction of Mansehra 765/220KV substation

PowerChina initiates comprehensive construction of Mansehra 765/220KV substation​

By Shafqat Ali
Dec 10, 2023

MANSEHRA, - PowerChina initiated the comprehensive construction of the Mansehra 765/220kV substation on Saturday(Dec,9,2023) afternoon,, marking a significant step in power transmission between the Dasu Hydropower Station and the Islamabad Power Grid.

This project, Pakistan's first 765kV substation, is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) endeavor by PowerChina. The groundbreaking ceremony, held at the Mansehra site, officially signals the start of full-scale construction.

Located in Mansehra city, the substation will facilitate power transmission between the Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) and the federal capital, introducing the utilization of 765/220kV voltage for the first time in Pakistan.

This voltage grade represents the country's highest-capacity substation currently. Upon completion, the substation aims to mitigate local power shortages and stimulate economic development through the transmission of clean energy.

The EPC contract for the 765kV Mansehra Substation was inked in January 2023 between PowerChina Electric Power Construction Corporation and the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) of Pakistan. Another contract was signed for the 765/220kV Mansehra Substation Lot 1.

The project involves constructing a 157-km-long 765kV double-circuit AC transmission line connecting the Dasu Hydropower Station and the Mansehra Substation.

The Dasu Hydropower Project (DHPP), located on the Indus River, is a run-of-river initiative situated 7 km upstream of Dasu Town in District Kohistan. With a total installed capacity of 4320 MW and 12 generating units upon completion, DHPP is a priority project under the National Power Policy.
 

