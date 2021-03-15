Power of the Turkish Armed Forces ( Weapons - News and Updates )

F-16 CCIP ( Common Configuration Implementation Program )

CCIP modernization made Turkish F-16s more lethal, survivable and network-centric weapon systemAN/APG-68(V)9 RadarLink-16 SystemSelf-Protection Electronic Warfare Suite (SPEWS II)Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS)AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Goggles (NVG)Modular Mission ComputerAdvanced interrogator/transponderIntegrated precision navigationLCD Color MFDsImproved AVTR SystemMultifunctional Information Distribution SystemHigh speed Anti-Radar Missile Targeting SystemModular Mission Computer , Advanced interrogator/transponder , Integrated precision navigation , LCD Color MFDs , Improved AVTR SystemSPEWS-II is an advanced, internally mounted self protection system specifically designed for F-16C Block 50 Fighter JetsAselsan has started deliveries of 60 SPEWS-II to the Turkish Airforce-- Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)-- Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) Suite-- Deceptive RF jamming-- Intelligent control of chaff/ flare dispenser systemsJHMCS provides support for raster scanned imagery to display FLIR/IRST pictures for night operations and provides collimated symbology and imagery to the pilotTurkish F-16 pilots use JHMCS helmet displays targeting information on the helmet visor to allow pilots to lock-on and attack air-to-air (JHMCS+AIM-9X)The systems gives flight crew members the ability to rapidly acquire and designate a target simply by looking at it-- 26 km AIM-9x sidewinder-- 120 km AIM-120C7 AMRAAMPilots depend on JHMCS to successfully execute air-to-air and air-to-ground tactical missions during daylightNVCD/ ANVIS system is now matured to expand this critical capability to night missionsLink 16, Military Aircraft as well as Ships and Ground Forces may exchange their tactical picture in near real time. Link 16 also supports the exchange of text messages, imagery data and provides two channels of digital voicAselsan AESA Radar is being pitched for integration on the Turkish air force's fleet of F-16sAselsan believes its AESA radar could eventually compete with systems such as Northrop Grumman's APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam RadarCCIP modernized F-16s are equipped with the APG-68(V9) Radar, a secure-voice communication system, new radar warning receivers and the ability to carry and launch the AGM-88 HARM anti radiation missile , AGM-84 SLAM-ER and SOM Cruise Missiles for true SEAD capabilities-- 150 km AGM-88 HARM anti radiation missile-- 280 km AGM-84 SLAM-ER Cruise Missile-- 280 km SOM Cruise Missile