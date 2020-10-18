Poverty-prevention insurance donated in Tibet against returning to poverty, due to illnesses, tuitions, or natural disasters

Only socialist country with socialist mindset, can think about it.





Humanity should have freedom to pursue their dream and to improve their living standard (Capitalism/Free Market).



At the same time a warranty to prevent them falling into poverty and suffering (Socialism/Charity).



No wonder there's so much praise from heaven about China's economic system.





Forget about the Cold War, it's stupidity.



Despite we will never reach the level of understanding of today, if we never experienced Cold War.





The only flaw in the China economic system is the competition.



How to make a high economic advancement without all the cut-throat competitions and prevent social-economic jealousy?





As well as economy without interest system.



Islam forbids interest rate system.



Chinese people made a vow for not ever using it a thousand years ago, because it's so much evil.





If the perfect system is already being implemented.



All humanity lives under it, will live happily.



High standard of living plus without all the negative psychological pressure from the cut-throat competition and slavery of debt.