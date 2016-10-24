What's new

'Population of Muslims has increased' - BJP MP Giriraj Singh asks Hindus to produce more children

Peaceful Civilian

Peaceful Civilian

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 18, 2011
Messages
12,020
Reaction score
8
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
540986-giriraj-singh.jpg



Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said Hindus should seriously think of increasing their population in the country by producing more children.

"There is a need to increase population of Hindus in the country. They should take this issue seriously as their population has been decreasing in eight states in the country," Singh told media here.

He recalled that none other than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had advised Hindus in last August to produce more children and said no laws can prevent them from reproducing more children.

"Muslims population has increased from mere 10 per cent at the time of India's independence in 1947 to 24 per cent now and Hindus population has decreased from 90 per cent in 1947 to 76 per cent now," the minister said.

He also demanded to review the definition of minority rtag to Muslims as their population have increased in some districts to blocks and villages to a level where they ceased to be minority.

Singh is the BJP's Lok Sabha member from Nawada constituency in Bihar. He is known to be a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and champion of Hinduvta politics.


http://zeenews.india.com/news/india...-hindus-to-produce-more-children_1943051.html
 
These zealots and their utterances....

This goes back 5 years...but the stats are important

The share of Hindus in India’s total population has shown a marginal decline between 2001 and 2011, while that of Muslims has increased slightly in the same period, according to census data on the country’s religious profile released by the government on Tuesday.

Hindus now make up 79.8% of India, a slight decline of 0.7 percentage points, while Muslims, the largest minority, make up 14.2% of the country, up 0.8 percentage points.

While the Muslim share in population has increased, their 10-year growth rate has shown a sharp decline. In fact, the decadal growth rate of all communities has slowed down, suggesting a stabilising trend for fertility rates, the data showed.

Muslims have historically witnessed a higher population growth rate than other major communities. But this rate has been on the decline for the past three decades. The Muslim growth rate was 34.5% in the 1991 census, which slowed down to 29.5% in 2001 and furthermore to 24.6% in 2011.
Click to expand...

So, the trend is downwards - which is a good sign leaving aside the cheap politics.
 
Last edited:
Rupeshkumar said:
If hindus start following such idiots, we shall also fall back economically like Muslims.
Click to expand...

What idiot ? Everything he has stated is a fact.

Making children is not the only way to increase the population of Hindus. There is Ghar wapsi and I suspect that is what he was talking about.

http://www.deccanherald.com/content/577465/giriraj-singh-urges-hindus-raise.html

Union Minister of State Giriraj Singh today said that religion can protect us only if we do the same for it, stressing that the Hindus need to increase their population in the country.

"People of the country are demanding a Ram temple, but how will a Ram temple be made if there are no Ram-bhakts in the country," he said while addressing a programme at Devbad area of Saharanpur district.

".....At the time of partition, there were 22 per cent Hindus in Pakistan which has now decreased to 1 percent, while in India the Hindu population at that time was 90 per cent and Muslims constituted 10 per cent, but now the population of Muslims has gone up to 24 per cent while that of Hindus have declined to 76 per cent, he said.
 
Last edited:
Peaceful Civilian said:
540986-giriraj-singh.jpg



Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said Hindus should seriously think of increasing their population in the country by producing more children.

"There is a need to increase population of Hindus in the country. They should take this issue seriously as their population has been decreasing in eight states in the country," Singh told media here.

He recalled that none other than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had advised Hindus in last August to produce more children and said no laws can prevent them from reproducing more children.

"Muslims population has increased from mere 10 per cent at the time of India's independence in 1947 to 24 per cent now and Hindus population has decreased from 90 per cent in 1947 to 76 per cent now," the minister said.

He also demanded to review the definition of minority rtag to Muslims as their population have increased in some districts to blocks and villages to a level where they ceased to be minority.

Singh is the BJP's Lok Sabha member from Nawada constituency in Bihar. He is known to be a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and champion of Hinduvta politics.


http://zeenews.india.com/news/india...-hindus-to-produce-more-children_1943051.html
Click to expand...


Your dream will not fulfill because your machine is weak due to drinking cow piss instead of cow meat. :P
 
PlugnPlay said:
What idiot ? Everything he has sated is a fact.

Making children is not the only way to increase the population of Hindus. There is Ghar wapsi and I suspect that is what he was talking about.

http://www.deccanherald.com/content/577465/giriraj-singh-urges-hindus-raise.html

Union Minister of State Giriraj Singh today said that religion can protect us only if we do the same for it, stressing that the Hindus need to increase their population in the country.

"People of the country are demanding a Ram temple, but how will a Ram temple be made if there are no Ram-bhakts in the country," he said while addressing a programme at Devbad area of Saharanpur district.

".....At the time of partition, there were 22 per cent Hindus in Pakistan which has now decreased to 1 percent, while in India the Hindu population at that time was 90 per cent and Muslims constituted 10 per cent, but now the population of Muslims has gone up to 24 per cent while that of Hindus have declined to 76 per cent, he said.
Click to expand...

Ok Genius, when are you going to start a Ghar Wapsi programs?
 
Peaceful Civilian said:
540986-giriraj-singh.jpg



Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said Hindus should seriously think of increasing their population in the country by producing more children.

"There is a need to increase population of Hindus in the country. They should take this issue seriously as their population has been decreasing in eight states in the country," Singh told media here.

He recalled that none other than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had advised Hindus in last August to produce more children and said no laws can prevent them from reproducing more children.

"Muslims population has increased from mere 10 per cent at the time of India's independence in 1947 to 24 per cent now and Hindus population has decreased from 90 per cent in 1947 to 76 per cent now," the minister said.

He also demanded to review the definition of minority rtag to Muslims as their population have increased in some districts to blocks and villages to a level where they ceased to be minority.

Singh is the BJP's Lok Sabha member from Nawada constituency in Bihar. He is known to be a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and champion of Hinduvta politics.


http://zeenews.india.com/news/india...-hindus-to-produce-more-children_1943051.html
Click to expand...

If you guys need our experience, we are ready to help your family for that Mr. Mohan. Win win situation for both:cheers:
 
i am not sure about north India,but in south you see muslim couple having 1 or 2 children these days.its not like before where you see couples with many kids.
 
This is a fact and the policy being adopted by most countries to preserve their ethinicity. He is right, if we dont save religion, religion will not save us.
He is just suggesting a harmless method, it is upto listeners to accept it or leave it.
 
I thought everyone was Indian first. If that is the case the it shouldn't matter even if the Muslim populations reaches 100% should it?
 
Why would Hindus be interested in doing more homework while they have joys talking and bluffing outside!:-) Maybe, after many years, India becomes a Hindustan or Indianstan, who knows？
 

Similar threads

hatehs
"Muslims with more than 2 children will be sent to jail" - Hindu Leader Pravin Togadia
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
4K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
INDIAPOSITIVE
Hindus have best health in Britain
Replies
0
Views
365
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
B
Hate speech: Union minister terms Muslim populated region in Bihar “Bangladesh”
Replies
3
Views
364
AmiEktaKharapChele
AmiEktaKharapChele
beijingwalker
India’s triumphs over poverty marred by an alarming hunger crisis as over 70 per cent of Indians fails to afford healthy food
2
Replies
22
Views
418
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
Bilal9
No MPs and only 04 MLAs in India - BJP's march towards 'Muslim Mukt (Free) Bharat'
Replies
9
Views
170
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom