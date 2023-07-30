What's new

Pompeii: New discoveries as archaeologists begin biggest excavation in a generation

Pompeii: New discoveries as archaeologists begin biggest excavation in a generation



Archaeologists have begun the biggest excavation of the ancient city of Pompeii in a generation.

Several new discoveries have already been uncovered, including a bakery, human skeletons and a painting resembling a pizza.

Pompeii in the south of Italy, was a sophisticated ancient Roman city destroyed by a catastrophic volcanic eruption from Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago.

Today, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most visited tourist attractions in Italy.
 

