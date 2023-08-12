What's new

Poll: Would the GHQ abandon Pakistan's nuclear programme?

Would the GHQ abandon Pakistan's nuclear programme?

  • Total voters
    3
Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,355
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
‘no compromise’ on country’s nuclear, missile programmes : DAR
Replies
6
Views
314
xyxmt
X
Neelo
  • Poll
Hypothetical Scenario: What if the Establishment reinstall Imran Khan?
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
682
Neelo
Neelo
ghazi52
Govt weighs options to delay Punjab, K-P polls
Replies
0
Views
198
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz air their dirty laundry on Twitter
Replies
8
Views
394
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
大汉奸柳传志
Poll shows steep decline in American Patriotism
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
Foinikas
Foinikas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom