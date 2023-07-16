What's new

POLL: Will Ukraine recapture another city?

yes or no

  • Total voters
    1
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 15, 2017
Messages
28,308
Reaction score
-82
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
On November 11, 2022, Ukraine captured Kherson city after they threatened to blow up the dam and drown all the Russian soldiers in Kherson city so Russians left Kherson city. It's been 9 months since then. An entire pregnancy. And Ukraine has never recaptured another city. As time goes by, Ukrainian army becomes a spent force as tanks are destroyed and soldiers are killed and crippled faster than they can be replaced. 30,000 Ukrainian men are killed and 120,000 more are crippled every year. It's also a big burden on a country of only 37 million people where the population has very low birth rate and very old with rapidly aging demographics. Personally, I would say no. What do you think?





@aziqbal @White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @Ich @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @kingQamaR @Foinikas @nahtanbob @MeFishToo @Viet @dbc @jamal18
 

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Opinion: The cruel Putin Zelensky pact, the modern day Molotov Ribbentrop pact, is extremelly brutal and inhumane.
Replies
3
Views
50
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
  • Poll
POLL: Should Taurida be resurrected?
Replies
1
Views
371
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Ukraine gave them nothing but poverty. Now as part of Russia, Luhansk is beginning to realize its true potential as the Heart of Russia.
Replies
1
Views
39
Menthol
Menthol
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Opinion: China suggests to France to make Ukraine lose land
Replies
13
Views
512
redtom
R
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Can't vote out Zelensky (martial law), can't leave Ukraine (martial law), can't choose not to fight (martial law), the future of Ukrainian men is dark
Replies
4
Views
56
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom