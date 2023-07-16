POLL: Will Ukraine recapture another city?

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2017
- Messages
- 28,308
- Reaction score
- -82
- Country
- Location
On November 11, 2022, Ukraine captured Kherson city after they threatened to blow up the dam and drown all the Russian soldiers in Kherson city so Russians left Kherson city. It's been 9 months since then. An entire pregnancy. And Ukraine has never recaptured another city. As time goes by, Ukrainian army becomes a spent force as tanks are destroyed and soldiers are killed and crippled faster than they can be replaced. 30,000 Ukrainian men are killed and 120,000 more are crippled every year. It's also a big burden on a country of only 37 million people where the population has very low birth rate and very old with rapidly aging demographics. Personally, I would say no. What do you think?
@aziqbal @White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @Ich @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @kingQamaR @Foinikas @nahtanbob @MeFishToo @Viet @dbc @jamal18
@aziqbal @White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @Ich @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @kingQamaR @Foinikas @nahtanbob @MeFishToo @Viet @dbc @jamal18