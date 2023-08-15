Poll: Will India and Pakistan have a faceoff before next India's General Elections?

Before every Indian General Elections, since Modi came to power has resulted in Pakistan and India indulging in some sort of skirmish at border. In 2016, India claimed to have carried out a surgical strike inside Azad Kashmir, which we rejected, but in next 40 days India lost 20 soldiers, out of which in two incidents they accused us of cutting heads of their soldiers. In 2019 right before India's General elections 40 Indian soldier died in Pulwama, which led to Pakistan and having Air Battles on 26th and 27th of February. So, what are your predictions for this time. I am selecting yes option just because Modi is too desperate this time. The recent formation of alliance by all India's opposition parties is really tough challenge, which it will not make him loose elections, at least can lead to BJP losing a lot more seats than before. So, what are your thoughts on this.