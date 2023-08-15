What's new

Poll: Will India and Pakistan have a faceoff before next India's General Elections?

Will India and Pakistan have a face off before next India's General Elections

  • Yes, India and Pakistan will have small skirmish with each other.

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • No, 2019 result will prevent Modi from doing something stupid. Too much risk

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Can't say for sure.

    Votes: 3 50.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 28, 2011
Messages
54,279
Reaction score
87
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Before every Indian General Elections, since Modi came to power has resulted in Pakistan and India indulging in some sort of skirmish at border. In 2016, India claimed to have carried out a surgical strike inside Azad Kashmir, which we rejected, but in next 40 days India lost 20 soldiers, out of which in two incidents they accused us of cutting heads of their soldiers. In 2019 right before India's General elections 40 Indian soldier died in Pulwama, which led to Pakistan and having Air Battles on 26th and 27th of February. So, what are your predictions for this time. I am selecting yes option just because Modi is too desperate this time. The recent formation of alliance by all India's opposition parties is really tough challenge, which it will not make him loose elections, at least can lead to BJP losing a lot more seats than before. So, what are your thoughts on this.
 
Last edited:
India's opposition is the very reason why Modi wins elections, nobody wants to even imagine seeing Rahul Gandhi even being our PM.
 
Zarvan said:
That is why BJP lost in Bangalore.
Click to expand...
Even there the people clearly said that its BJP in center, when central elections come up

BJP lost there because of putting up candidates with history of corruption

These days Indian voters smartened up well, they take money from all sides and vote to whom they want. One can't predict future so we will have to wait and see

Congress will never win till Rahul leads them is for sure
 

