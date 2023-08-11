What's new

Poll-bound Bangladesh is at an inflection point (An untold story of BDR mutiny)

"Something not widely known in Bangladesh is that the army was forced into the barracks under Indian pressure. In 2009, when former chief General Moeen Uddin Ahmed was being pressed by his officer corps to give shooting orders to quell the Bangladesh Rifles mutiny, India threatened military intervention if he did so. New Delhi worried about Hasina's safety, and was unsure of Moeen's Napoleonic ambitions. It was not a bluff.

India's actions allowed Hasina to take charge of the situation politically and liberated her from the pressures emanating from a politicised military.

Since then, she's never looked back.

Dislocation in Bangladesh's civil-mili tary balance due to the current politi cal impasse could compel a relook at the 2009 playbook, pushing the sub continent into uncharted territories.

Read the full article from source!

www.hindustantimes.com

Poll-bound Bangladesh is at an inflection point

An impasse between the ruling and Opposition parties in Bangladesh risks unrest, and the army might intervene. But it could dislocate the civil-military balance
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

