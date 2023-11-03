‘Politics of dialogue need of hour in Balochistan’ Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, party's Balochistan leaders meet Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani in Quetta.

QUETTA: PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said the country can no longer be run through politics of backbiting and, in order to move the country forward, the politics of dialogue must be introduced in the country.Talking to journalists after meeting Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani here on Thursday, Mr Sadiq said efforts were being made to bring forward those people who can play a role to resolve problems of people and to establish good governance and end corruption.He also invited Mr Raisani to join PML-N.PML-N Balochistan Provincial President Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhel, Nawabzada Mir Humayun Aziz Kurd, Jamal Shah Kakar, Chaudhry Naeem Karim, Naseer Khan Achakzai, Wahab Atal, Naseem Rehman Malakhil and others were also present on this occasion.Mr Sadiq said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif have a relationship with Mr Raisani for more than 50 years and because of this Mr Nawaz has invited Mr Raisani to join PML-N.He said Mr Raisani always talks about Pakistan as he wants to see a strong Pakistan where deprivation and difficulties of the masses are brought to an end.Mr Sadiq said that Mr Raisani has expressed his concern over smuggling in Balochistan and said the people involved in smuggling are causing damage to the country’s economy.He said that Mr Raisani has consulted his friends and sought time to reply to the PML-N leadership over the issue.In reply to a question, he said that the agreement that the PML-N made with political parties of Balochistan in 2013 was nationwide.“We still have a firm position that the people of Balochistan have the first right over resources of the province.”“We talk about law, rules and giving relief to the masses of the province,” he said.