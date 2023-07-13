What's new

Politico.eu: Germany will adopt China strategy to reduce reliance on Beijing

www.politico.eu

Germany will adopt China strategy to reduce reliance on Beijing

Berlin wants to send signal ‘that we are not naive,’ says Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
www.politico.eu www.politico.eu

VILNIUS — Germany's government will Thursday unveil its first China strategy as part of an effort to ramp up pressure on companies to “de-risk” and reduce dependencies on Beijing.

The strategy, which is planned to be adopted by Cabinet and presented to the public on Thursday, is eagerly awaited as politicians and businesses across Europe and beyond are keen to see how the EU's biggest economy is re-positioning itself regarding the economically important but increasingly assertive China.

The strategy will send out a signal "that we are not naive," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Baerbock's ministry and other government departments including Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office discussed last details of the strategy until late Tuesday before agreeing on a final text, according to two people familiar with the discussions, who were granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

Germany "had to learn in a brutal way, especially with regard to the Russian war of aggression, that one-sided dependencies make us vulnerable and susceptible," Baerbock said, adding, "We therefore have to protect our own resilience, our own security, and reduce dependencies that threaten us in our desire for peace and freedom."

A draft version of the strategy from late last year, which was written by Baerbock's hawkish foreign ministry, had criticized China for its "massive human rights violations" and raised the possibility of introducing "stress tests" for companies to prove they're not overly dependent on Beijing.
 
news.yahoo.com

German business associations widely welcome China strategy

German business associations on Thursday welcomed the government's long-awaited China strategy, praising its focus on minimising risk instead of cutting economic ties, and said the next steps would be to focus on domestic production. The 64-page document outlined possible responses to an...
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com


German business associations widely welcome China strategy​

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - German business associations on Thursday welcomed the government's long-awaited China strategy, praising its focus on minimising risk instead of cutting economic ties, and said the next steps would be to focus on domestic production.
 
Minimizing risk is a wise decision.

In the future globalization will be dead.

China is way too strong to compete directly.

The market is so huge, the economic cycle is way too fast and brutal.

And it is able to invest hugely in research and big projects that is no small country like Germany able to do so.

I think in the near future there will be more and more protectionist policies.

It's like decades ago when developing countries were unable to compete with developed countries imported products.
 

