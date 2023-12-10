Political rivals contesting elections to avoid incarceration: Bilawal

Rivals contesting elections to avoid incarceration: Bilawal | The Express Tribune PPP chairman urges SC to ‘correct’ past mistakes in Bhutto murder reference

PPP chairman urges SC to ‘correct’ past mistakes in Bhutto murder referenceIn an apparent reference to former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that one is participating in general elections to evade imprisonment, while the other is seeking to escape jail through electoral victory.He expressed these remarks while addressing a party convention in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat. This marked the second consecutive day that Bilawal has criticised Nawaz, following his remarks at the party's convention in Lower Dir, where he advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo to follow Imran Khan's example and base his electoral strategy on political strength rather than relying on "selectors" for support in securing the premiership for the fourth time.Bilawal had said that Imran ignored his advice and faced legal troubles by relying on "umpires." He predicted that Nawaz would once again confront selectors, given his history of challenging those who facilitated his rise to power.On former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s murder case recently taken up by the Supreme Court, the PPP chairman hoped that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would use the opportunity to rectify the mistakes of the institution. He also called for the “correction of constitutional and legal errors" in this infamous case.Bilawal emphasised that a favourable decision alone would not suffice, demanding that the nation be informed about the facilitators of this alleged murder.“From General Zia to the judges, lawyers and politicians. They are the criminals. We hope that justice would be provided not only legally but keeping in mind the historical context, and that the entire world would get to know why a leader of the Muslim Ummah was sent to the gallows,” he added.The former foreign minister said that if the apex court addresses the issue itself, it would be a source of renewed hope for the people of Pakistan, as they too can hope to get justice for themselves.Contrary to other parties that Bilawal said were engaging in the politics of hatred, he asserted that the PPP focuses on resolving public issues through elections.While some contest elections for personal problems, he stated that his struggle is against poverty and inflation, emphasising a commitment to stand against these challenges rather than running away.