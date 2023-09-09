Political memes 😅. Chill out dear PDF Pakistanis for long haul.

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2010
- Messages
- 22,826
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
Chill off for long haul dear PDF members
Like musharraf asim munir sahab will stay here for long time.
Most of political circles are saying he has gotten approval from Arab world and western world
Anyway we need some political memes
Like musharraf asim munir sahab will stay here for long time.
Most of political circles are saying he has gotten approval from Arab world and western world
Anyway we need some political memes
Waqasaish Aish on Reels | memezone540 · Original audio
30K views, 842 likes, 2 comments, 635 shares, Facebook Reels from Waqasaish Aish. memezone540 · Original audio
www.facebook.com
"Pervaiz Khattak Can't Even Break Sugarcane" Sher Afzal Marwat Hilarious Talk | Capital TV #CapitalTV #CapitalNews #CapitalLive | By Capital TV | Facebook
"Pervaiz Khattak Can't Even Break Sugarcane" Sher Afzal Marwat Hilarious Talk | Capital TV #CapitalTV #CapitalNews #CapitalLive
www.facebook.com