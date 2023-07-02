What's new

POLICE STATE UNDER NAWAZ SHARIF

Azad_ Kashmiri

Azad_ Kashmiri

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2021
Messages
281
Reaction score
0
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
jhootaylog.wordpress.com

NAWAZ SHARIF’S CORRUPTION

1. 1. CORRUPTION CASES Nawaz Sharif and his cronies have always been working to plunder Pakistan’s wealth as their sole agenda. He expanded his business empire by misusing his authority as Chief Mi…
jhootaylog.wordpress.com jhootaylog.wordpress.com

POLICE STATE

Under the horrible times of Shahbaz Sharif’s Government the Punjab province has been virtually converted in to a “Badmaash” (rogue) province. Here police officials get involved in heinous and brutal criminal activities like one in Sialkot. The administration did not take any action against the shameful and atrocious lynching of two young brothers until the footage was telecast on electronic channels. It is believed that only in Gujranwala Division, where a brother of PML (N) MNA was deputed as head of police department, more than two hundred extra judicial killings have taken place. The record shows that in Punjab, police force has been continuously used to harass and insult political rivals. An endless campaign of lodging false FIRs against political opponents has also been initiated. Use of brutal police force and baton-charge has become a routine. Every segment of society including journalists, doctors, teachers, students, nurses, Government employees, semi Government and private institutions and lawyers have faced the brutality of police while protesting for their demands.
 

Similar threads

Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF RELATIONS WITH TERRORISTS
Replies
0
Views
18
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF AUDITOR GENERAL REPORT
Replies
0
Views
20
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF LIES
Replies
0
Views
16
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF’S CORRUPTION
Replies
2
Views
32
Baghial
Baghial
Azad_ Kashmiri
NAWAZ SHARIF CONSPIRACIES AGAINST DEMOCRACY
Replies
2
Views
25
Neelo
Neelo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom