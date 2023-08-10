What's new

Police gets non-bailable arrest warrants of 268 PTI workers from ATC

Lahore ATC issues orders
Punjab police intensified the investigation of the Jinnah House attack case and obtained non-bailable arrest warrants for 268 undercover PTI workers from the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court issued non-bailable warrants for the accused on the request of the police.

Police said that 268 more accused have been named in the Jinnah House attack case in the light of the statements of the accused.

Read Also: May 9 riots rebellion against Army, COAS: PM’s farewell speech

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the May 9 riots were a rebellion against the Pakistan Armed Forces and COAS General Syed Asim Munir. He was addressing his farewell speech in the joint session of parliament.

Read Also: TikToker arrested in Jinnah House attack case
Police gets non-bailable arrest warrants of 268 PTI workers from ATC

Lahore ATC issues orders
