What's new

Police direct firing on PTI Workers

People will have to pick up guns against Napak Bhouj if they want freedom. Just
like the Bengali's did in 1971.
 
MFers firing on people who don't pissess a weapon. Agle k hath me jb ajae to ye haramkhor jaan bachatay hue mazar atay hain.
 
Such things were ALWAYS there in Pakistan..for last 76 years... they seem mountainous to u only because you are receiving it now that's why all these tears have little value. Suck it up.
But in reality this is and was the usual.. and this too shall pass.
 
Kill everyone who tries to be more patriotic and capable than the Pakistan Army. That treason is unforgivable. Did they ask to vote? They thought they would run the country as a normal country on the planet. Are they asking the army to do their job at the borders? How dare they...
 
I don't know wether Imran Khan realizes it or not... Things have gone too far now...
ARSHAD SHARIF
Imran Riaz Khan
Imran Khan
PTI
Average Pakistan liberties
Everything is going to SH&T...
If I was his advisor I would tell Imran Khan it's NOW or Never... Call for country wide
CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE MOVEMENT UNTIL
1. Army chief resignation
2. CHEIF justice resignation
3. All civil and military bureaucrats
4. BAJWA and company
5. Malik RIAZ
6. Disband GHQ and bring it under department of defence.
7. Military ought to move out of cities
8. A new Federal POLICE directly answerable to judicary to produce anyone including a general to the court....
9. Military shall never directly pick a person but he/she should be arrested by Federal Police and produced to court within 24 hours
10. Court system total overhaul turning it into 24/7 365 system online and in person... Hire more judges to be able to provide justice even at night day dusk or dawn...
An independent jury trial and punishment for treason and put to death... Only and only then Pakistan can achieve harmony to hold free and fair elections.
 
alphapak said:
People will have to pick up guns against Napak Bhouj if they want freedom. Just
like the Bengali's did in 1971.
Click to expand...
Sitting in U.K inciting people in Pakistan to do terror attacks against own armed forces.......Come back to Pakistan and try it yourself.
 
Maarkhoor said:
Sitting in U.K inciting people in Pakistan to do terror attacks against own armed forces.......Come back to Pakistan and try it yourself.
Click to expand...
sitting in GHQ and ordering poor soldiers to fire directly at people , why not hafiz whiskey come out from rat hole of GHQ and face the music himself ?
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Another spate of crackdowns launched on PTI workers in Lahore
Replies
10
Views
312
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Interior Ministry approves issuance of red warrant against Zulfi Bukhari
Replies
0
Views
138
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Hero786
Police arrested workers from PTI worker convention
Replies
2
Views
255
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Crackdown launched against PTI workers to ensure law and order
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Police gets non-bailable arrest warrants of 268 PTI workers from ATC
Replies
0
Views
209
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom