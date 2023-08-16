Poland Starts Construction On New Miecznik Frigate​

“For the Polish Armaments Group, and especially for the PGZ-Miecznik consortium and its foreign partners, this is a very important moment. On the one hand, all design and technical arrangements have been finalized, and on the other hand, what we’ve all been waiting for has begun – physical work on the construction of the first unit. This is the result of several months of hard work, for which I would like to thank all parties involved – not only the crew of PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, but also the employees of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, Remontowa Shipbuilding and our British partners. This is a momentous moment for the entire shipbuilding industry. I am all the more glad that it takes place at PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, which has been operating in the industry for over a hundred years”





President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A. Sebastian Chwalek.