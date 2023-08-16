Zarvan
Steel cutting ceremony of the first Miecznik frigate. Polish MoD picture.
Poland Starts Construction On New Miecznik Frigate
A first steel cutting ceremony took place today at the PGZ Naval Shipyard in Gdynia, Poland, marking the start of construction of the first new frigate for the Polish Navy (Marynarka Wojenna) as part of the Miecznik program.Naval News Staff 16 Aug 2023
PGZ press release published in Polish – translation by Naval News
The ceremony, attended by Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin and Head of the National Security Bureau Jacek Siewiera, is an important moment in the history of the Polish Navy. As part of the Miecznik programme, it will acquire three frigate class vessels by 2032. These will be the most modern and best armed units available to the Navy.
“For the Polish Armaments Group, and especially for the PGZ-Miecznik consortium and its foreign partners, this is a very important moment. On the one hand, all design and technical arrangements have been finalized, and on the other hand, what we’ve all been waiting for has begun – physical work on the construction of the first unit. This is the result of several months of hard work, for which I would like to thank all parties involved – not only the crew of PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, but also the employees of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, Remontowa Shipbuilding and our British partners. This is a momentous moment for the entire shipbuilding industry. I am all the more glad that it takes place at PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, which has been operating in the industry for over a hundred years”
President of the Management Board of PGZ S.A. Sebastian Chwalek.
Three modern Miecznik frigates for the Polish Navy will be built at PGZ Stocznia Wojenna in cooperation with the leaders of the defense industry (Babcock, MBDA, Thales, Remontowa Shipbuilding), as part of the largest contract ever awarded to the Polish shipbuilding industry. The first frigate will be built by 2026. The Miecznik program is being implemented according to the schedule.
Multi-purpose units of this class will significantly increase the capabilities of the Polish Navy and will allow for the implementation of a wide range of tasks at sea, including in the field of securing shipping routes and critical infrastructure. The ships will increase the combat potential of the Polish Armed Forces, but will also constitute a significant contribution of the Republic of Poland within the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance, e.g. by carrying out tasks within NATO’s Permanent Ship Teams.
The multi-purpose frigates will be equipped with modern radar, artillery and missile systems. Thanks to these ships, the Polish Navy will gain new opportunities to perform a wide range of tasks in Polish sea areas and participate in missions and exercises organized with NATO allies.
The implementation of the project in Poland allows for the creation of about 2,000 jobs in shipyards, defense companies and other industry sectors directly involved in the project. The acquired competences will allow to develop new possibilities and help in work on other projects for the Polish Navy.
The contract with the Armament Inspectorate was signed on July 27, 2021. The PGZ-MIECZNIK Consortium, composed of: Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A., PGZ Stocznia Wojenna sp. z o.o., is responsible for the implementation of the project. Strategic partners in the project are: Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A., Babcock, Thales UK and MBDA UK.
-End-
Naval News comments:
The keel laying of the first ship-in-class will take place in the first quarter of 2024, while the launch is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026. In 2028-2030, Sea trials, qualification tests and delivery of the ship to the Polish Navy are set to take place from 2028 until 2030. Test firings of the missile systems will follow.
The three vessels will be known as:
ORP “Wicher” (gale),
ORP “Burza” (storm),
ORP “Huragan” (hurricane).
To find out more about the Miecznik program, check out our recent report by our local correspant:
