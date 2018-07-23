What's new

PMLN & The Amritsari Vote

Indus Priest King

Indus Priest King

BANNED
Joined
Jan 22, 2018
Messages
583
Reaction score
11
Country
Norway
Location
Pakistan
This isn't a hidden fact, but I'm surprised why nobody mentions it.

PMLN's hardcore vote base are mainly East Punjabi immigrants (Amritsaris) who immigrated to Punjab in 1947. They view PMLN no differently than how some Urdu speakers in Karachi view MQM...of course PMLN was not around in 1947, and it would be foolish to assume that PMLN is a continuation of the original Muslim League.

Rather, PMLN has disturbing similarities with the former Punjab Unionist Party which disappeared in 1947...they too were heavily dominated by East Punjabis. Just for the record, the Unionist Party opposed Pakistan's independence and represented to views of the landlords and wealthy elite of Punjab - sound familiar?

I'm not saying all Amritsaris vote for PMLN, and I'm not saying all Urdu speakers vote for MQM, but what I'm noticing how the hardcore PMLN supporters narrative is slowly beginning to change its tune from a nationalist view (which was fake from day 1) to a "Punjabi" view.

Firstly, East Punjabis don't represent the majority of Punjab's population.
Secondly, PMLN's entire leadership actually consist of Kashmiri immigrants to East Punjab. Ethnically Nawaz Sharif's entire family are all Kashmiris, who settled in East Punjab at the turn of the 19th century due to famine in the Kashmir Valley. Hilariously, most Kashmiris from the valley disown them.

So PMLN is neither really a Punjabi party, nor are they actually representative of the REAL Punjabis (West Punjab).

Them using the "Punjab card" should be viewed with high suspicion and be called out. Punjabis shouldn't be fooled by them.
 
Indus Priest King said:
Secondly, PMLN's entire leadership actually consist of Kashmiri immigrants to East Punjab. Ethnically Nawaz Sharif's entire family are all Kashmiris, who settled in East Punjab at the turn of the 19th century due to famine in the Kashmir Valley. Hilariously, most Kashmiris from the valley disown them.
Click to expand...
Many Kashmiris I've met are actually proud of Nawaz Sharif and many other Kashmiris that are a part of the Government. PMLN is the most popular party in Azad Kashmir.
 
Your history is upside down. For one unionists were domiated by muslims from west punjab.

I already have mentioned that Muslim League is full of settlers and migrants.Even Imran Khan ancestors came from east punjab because vast majority of punjabi pathans lived in east punjab and byond. Natives of western punjab have never been united under language card ever. Islam/Pakistan? yes.

Its all thanks to British demographic engineering, etc when they brought scores of hindus and sikhs along with muslims from east punjab and beyond to settle in new canal colonies. My good guess is post 47 and colonial settler from India in punjab make up 40% of population. In districts where canal colonies didn't exist or where muslims already made 80-90% of population, these are still mostly natives of western punjab.

As to why they play punjabi card closer to election? Afghani muhajir play afghan land card when someone ask them to go back. Even though there is no such a thing as afghan land and they will remain political refugees forever even in pakhtun majority regions. Since they are out of their native land, they need to find something to stick in to.
 
Talwar e Pakistan said:
Many Kashmiris I've met are actually proud of Nawaz Sharif and many other Kashmiris that are a part of the Government. PMLN is the most popular party in Azad Kashmir.
Click to expand...
Even Indians are proud of PMLN

Indus Priest King said:
This isn't a hidden fact, but I'm surprised why nobody mentions it.

PMLN's hardcore vote base are mainly East Punjabi immigrants (Amritsaris) who immigrated to Punjab in 1947. They view PMLN no differently than how some Urdu speakers in Karachi view MQM...of course PMLN was not around in 1947, and it would be foolish to assume that PMLN is a continuation of the original Muslim League.

Rather, PMLN has disturbing similarities with the former Punjab Unionist Party which disappeared in 1947...they too were heavily dominated by East Punjabis. Just for the record, the Unionist Party opposed Pakistan's independence and represented to views of the landlords and wealthy elite of Punjab - sound familiar?

I'm not saying all Amritsaris vote for PMLN, and I'm not saying all Urdu speakers vote for MQM, but what I'm noticing how the hardcore PMLN supporters narrative is slowly beginning to change its tune from a nationalist view (which was fake from day 1) to a "Punjabi" view.

Firstly, East Punjabis don't represent the majority of Punjab's population.
Secondly, PMLN's entire leadership actually consist of Kashmiri immigrants to East Punjab. Ethnically Nawaz Sharif's entire family are all Kashmiris, who settled in East Punjab at the turn of the 19th century due to famine in the Kashmir Valley. Hilariously, most Kashmiris from the valley disown them.

So PMLN is neither really a Punjabi party, nor are they actually representative of the REAL Punjabis (West Punjab).

Them using the "Punjab card" should be viewed with high suspicion and be called out. Punjabis shouldn't be fooled by them.
Click to expand...
Yes they Noonian by religion
 
Indus Priest King said:
PMLN has disturbing similarities with the former Punjab Unionist Party which disappeared in 1947
Click to expand...
Agreed on that front from narrative to world view think of pmln as unionist 2.0 :D
Talwar e Pakistan said:
Many Kashmiris I've met are actually proud of Nawaz Sharif and many other Kashmiris that are a part of the Government. PMLN is the most popular party in Azad Kashmir.
Click to expand...
Not really the only reason pmln is in power in AJK is due to a disunited opposition pmln is not very popular among Kashmiris we dont really appreciate the pro Modi narrative @django
 
Talwar e Pakistan said:
Many Kashmiris I've met are actually proud of Nawaz Sharif and many other Kashmiris that are a part of the Government. PMLN is the most popular party in Azad Kashmir.
Click to expand...
They are proud Khotas

Kabira said:
Your history is upside down. For one unionists were domiated by muslims from west punjab.

I already have mentioned that Muslim League is full of settlers and migrants.Even Imran Khan ancestors came from east punjab because vast majority of punjabi pathans lived in east punjab and byond. Natives of western punjab have never been united under language card ever. Islam/Pakistan? yes.

Its all thanks to British demographic engineering, etc when they brought scores of hindus and sikhs along with muslims from east punjab and beyond to settle in new canal colonies. My good guess is post 47 and colonial settler from India in punjab make up 40% of population. In districts where canal colonies didn't exist or where muslims already made 80-90% of population, these are still mostly natives of western punjab.

As to why they play punjabi card closer to election? Afghani muhajir play afghan land card when someone ask them to go back. Even though there is no such a thing as afghan land and they will remain political refugees forever even in pakhtun majority regions. Since they are out of their native land, they need to find something to stick in to.
Click to expand...
Welcome. Voting for Nawaz Sharif tomorrow?
 
Zibago said:
Agreed on that front from narrative to world view think of pmln as unionist 2.0 :D

Not really the only reason pmln is in power in AJK is due to a disunited opposition pmln is not very popular among Kashmiris we dont really appreciate the pro Modi narrative @django
Click to expand...
They are a spent force, once NS clan is incarcerated then that will be final straw, no question about it.Kudos
 
It's butts aka Kashmiri gang aka outsiders(migrants).. glad they got kick on their butts..

Raja Yasir Humayon (Rajput) will be next CM according to rumors.
 
Indus Priest King said:
The Amritsari dominated districts of Punjab didn't disappoint PMLN. Glad to see the rest of Punjab rejected these Amritsaris.
Click to expand...

I'll break down to you. There are 3 main biradaris in central punjab, rajput, jatt and arains. And their candidates fight each other in election.

N-league lower ranks are dominated by rajputs in central punjab. Rana sanaullah, Ahsan iqbal etc all are from east punjab. Another community which migrated from east punjab in large numbers are arains. They are divided in PTI and N now. I'm pretty sure most arains are now in PTI camp.

Majority of muslim jatts were already living in west punjab in 47. Jatts now are mostly in PTI camp and before that they were in PPP and Q league camp.
 

Similar threads

Neelo
  • Locked
PMLN and the Amritsari Vote
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
164
Views
7K
Kambojaric
Kambojaric
ziaulislam
Majority of PMLN supporters don't want vote this year
2
Replies
15
Views
416
ghazi52
ghazi52
Neelo
Debunked: “Punjabi Cheiftains & 1857 Rebellion”
Replies
8
Views
288
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
EXCLUSIVE: PPP Gearing Up To Make Surprising Comeback In Punjab
Replies
5
Views
416
python-000
python-000
AsianLion
Pervaiz Elahi defrauded PDM (PMLN, PPP) blames Rana Sanaullah Khan & Atta Tarar - Wins Punjab Confidence Vote | PDM Ditched | PPP, PMLN in shock
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom