PMLN & The Amritsari Vote

This isn't a hidden fact, but I'm surprised why nobody mentions it.



PMLN's hardcore vote base are mainly East Punjabi immigrants (Amritsaris) who immigrated to Punjab in 1947. They view PMLN no differently than how some Urdu speakers in Karachi view MQM...of course PMLN was not around in 1947, and it would be foolish to assume that PMLN is a continuation of the original Muslim League.



Rather, PMLN has disturbing similarities with the former Punjab Unionist Party which disappeared in 1947...they too were heavily dominated by East Punjabis. Just for the record, the Unionist Party opposed Pakistan's independence and represented to views of the landlords and wealthy elite of Punjab - sound familiar?



I'm not saying all Amritsaris vote for PMLN, and I'm not saying all Urdu speakers vote for MQM, but what I'm noticing how the hardcore PMLN supporters narrative is slowly beginning to change its tune from a nationalist view (which was fake from day 1) to a "Punjabi" view.



Firstly, East Punjabis don't represent the majority of Punjab's population.

Secondly, PMLN's entire leadership actually consist of Kashmiri immigrants to East Punjab. Ethnically Nawaz Sharif's entire family are all Kashmiris, who settled in East Punjab at the turn of the 19th century due to famine in the Kashmir Valley. Hilariously, most Kashmiris from the valley disown them.



So PMLN is neither really a Punjabi party, nor are they actually representative of the REAL Punjabis (West Punjab).



Them using the "Punjab card" should be viewed with high suspicion and be called out. Punjabis shouldn't be fooled by them.