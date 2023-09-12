PMLN Opposing Elections - GHQ influenced or afraid?

Neelo
According to PMLN, announcement of fresh election date as per the Constitution will actually create a constitutional crisis. I’ve never seen a political party being afraid of elections like PMLN is nowadays.
You can hear Dadu Charger puffing in this tweet.
And just a few days ago they were claiming Kulsoom Nawaz was “Mother of Democracy”. LMFAO.
Shameless all rounders.
